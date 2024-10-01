$52,049.54+ Million Asthma And COPD Drugs Market Is Poised For Significant Growth Over The Next Decade

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Get a Sample Copy of this Report:Allied Research has released an insightful new study on the Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD) Drugs Market , providing a comprehensive analysis of the market size, growth potential, and trends. The market was valued at $32,988.7 million in 2020 and is projected to reach $52,049.54 million by 2030, with a CAGR of 4.64% from 2021 to 2030.Key Highlights:Asthma is a chronic, non-communicable lung disorder characterized by airway inflammation, which leads to symptoms like wheezing, breathlessness, chest tightness, and coughing. It is largely reversible and often triggered by allergens and environmental irritants.COPD is a progressive lung disease, including emphysema and chronic bronchitis, primarily caused by tobacco smoking. Unlike asthma, COPD is less reversible, leading to airflow limitations.Asthma and COPD diagnosis typically involves physical examination, X-ray, sputum tests, and nitric oxide tests.Treatment options include inhaled corticosteroids, beta agonists, and anticholinergic drugs. Advanced therapies, such as combination treatments, are proving effective in managing symptoms.Market Drivers:Rising prevalence: Asthma affects approximately 262 million people globally, while 99 million adults in the U.S. have chronic bronchitis, according to health organizations.New therapies: Product launches, such as AstraZeneca's Trixeo Aerosphere, approved for COPD treatment in 2020, are driving market growth.Technological advancements in respiratory therapy have significantly improved treatment outcomes, fostering market expansion.Market Segmentation:By Disease: Divided into asthma and COPD categories, with the asthma segment leading in 2020. However, the COPD segment is expected to see substantial growth due to advancements in treatment.By Medication Class: Key segments include combination drugs, inhaled corticosteroids (ICS), short-acting beta agonists (SABA), long-acting beta agonists (LABA), leukotriene antagonists, and anticholinergics. Combination drugs dominated in 2020, but the ICS segment is projected to grow rapidly.Regional Insights:North America: This region led the market in 2020, driven by factors like the high prevalence of asthma, advanced infrastructure, and a high rate of smoking.Asia-Pacific: Expected to experience the highest growth rate (CAGR of 5.81%) from 2021 to 2030 due to an increasing number of hospitals and a growing population.Challenges:High treatment costs are a major barrier to the growth of the asthma and COPD drugs market , particularly in developing countries.Enquire Before Buying:

