Iraq: Baghdad Int'l Airport, Security Post Attacked, No Losses

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Baghdad International Airport and security post saw two Katyusha rockets earlier this morning without loss in lives, said a security statement on Tuesday.

According to the Iraq security department, the attack, occurring at 12:20 am local-time. did not result in loss of lives.

It affirmed that rocket launchers were found in a town in Al-Ameria area in addition to ammunition.

The Iraqi of affirmed that operations at the international airport continued as normal.

Local Iraqi media indicated that the attack was targeting a military facility housing coalition forces consultants near the airport. (end)

ahh













MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108732750