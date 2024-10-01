Iraq: Baghdad Int'l Airport, Security Post Attacked, No Losses
Date
10/1/2024 2:17:34 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
BAGHDAD, Oct 1 (KUNA) -- The Baghdad International Airport and security post saw two Katyusha rockets attacks earlier this morning without loss in lives, said a security statement on Tuesday.
According to the Iraq security media department, the attack, occurring at 12:20 am local-time. did not result in loss of lives.
It affirmed that rocket launchers were found in a town in Al-Ameria area in addition to ammunition.
The Iraqi Ministry of transport affirmed that operations at the international airport continued as normal.
Local Iraqi media indicated that the attack was targeting a military facility housing coalition forces consultants near the airport. (end)
ahh
MENAFN01102024000071011013ID1108732750
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.