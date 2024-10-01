(MENAFN- Current Global) Dubai, UAE – September 30, 2024 – New Balance, a brand known for its legacy in performance running, proudly unveils the third volume of the "Run Your Way" movement. Embracing the individuality of every runner and the diverse ways people connect with the sport, this inclusive initiative emphasizes that running is for everyone, regardless of pace, style, or experience.



A Running Experience for All



In the UAE, the campaign brings individuals together with a series of activations and community-based initiatives running till the end of the year. Through an exciting partnership with Steppi, New Balance is encouraging participants to achieve 10,000 daily steps. Those who complete the steps will unlock an exclusive 30% discounts in New Balance stores. November will mark the launch of the New Balance Run Club in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, where anyone can join free group runs led by expert coaches and pacers three times a week. This community-driven initiative is designed for all fitness levels and provides a supportive environment for individuals of all levels to train and move. As an added highlight, special running stations will pop up at key locations in Dubai, where visitors can try on the latest 1080v14 FreshFoam running shoes starting October 18th.



Inspiring a Nation in Saudi Arabia



The excitement extends to Saudi Arabia, where New Balance will make a bold visual statement by taking over 82 digital screens across Riyadh Boulevard, inspiring the local community to embrace running in their own way. In addition, Saudi runners can tune in to an exclusive New Balance Running Playlist on Anghami, perfect for energizing long runs or casual walks. The New Balance Run Club will also debut in Riyadh later this year, providing access to professional coaching and structured group runs designed to welcome all fitness levels.



Stuart Henwood, Regional General Manager of New Balance - Middle East, Africa & India, said, “By empowering individuals in both the UAE and KSA, New Balance’s "Run Your Way 3.0" campaign strives to make running more accessible and inclusive than ever. Whether it’s through virtual challenges, local activations, or global connections, we are encouraging movement and celebrate the joy of running on their own terms. It’s not just the act of running itself but the experience that defines us—the music that motivates you, the conversations along the way, the rituals before and after. With the ‘Run Your Way’ initiative, we aim to reflect the authentic moments that make running so personal, while also envisioning a future where running is more inclusive and accessible.”





MENAFN01102024007218015494ID1108732680