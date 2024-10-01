NRI Students And Families In Canada Can Now Have Timely, Culturally Sensitive Access To Mental Health Care By Emropsyc

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

EMRO Doctors launches emroPsyc, the first multilingual Telemental that provides counselling, assessments and psychological services for NRIs

ANCASTER, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 1, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- EMRO Doctors Inc. announced the launch of emroPsyc , a patient-centric, on-demand Telemental health service platform providing timely, affordable, safe virtual mental health care solutions. The emroPsyc allows non-resident Indians (NRIs) and South Asians to seek affordable mental health support in their native language, providing inclusive and culturally appropriate help for those in need, be it students, new couples, families and seniors. The emroPsyc platform offers a dedicated video conferencing system, digital cognitive assessments, and cognitive therapy tools for mental health experts. Clients can get support in over 22 languages emphasizing Punjabi, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam-speaking professionals on emroPsyc.

The South Asian student, immigrant and migrant worker communities represent the fastest-growing population in North America. To date, over 6 million South Asians are living in North America alone and with a global diaspora estimated to be over 44 million. Of these individuals, over 60% are affected by mental health struggles with limited access to mental health care. There are over a million Punjabi-speaking people in Canada alone.“Non-native English speaking people, who are outside their country, are looking for timely access to mental health support in their own spoken language. Our platform, emroPsyc, will provide affordable, fast, and high-quality mental health care anywhere and anytime using modern approaches and accessible services, offering much-needed mental health support across these communities,” said Dr. Eva Szabo , Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of EMRO Doctors Inc.

“The platform allows non-resident Indian (NRI) clients to connect with consultants and senior consultants who are clinical psychologists, rehabilitation psychologists, counsellors, psychotherapists and even special educators to get support in their native language. emroPsyc platform will provide people outside their home countries with fast, safe and quality mental health support from consultants they trust in their countries,” said Dr. Vinay Singh, Co-Founder and Chief Operations Officer of EMRO Doctors Inc.“The video conferencing capability and state-of-the-art cognitive assessment and therapy tools by Orange Neurosciences as part of the platform will provide better quality care and reassurance that our clients can trust,” added Dr. Singh.

How emroPsyc by EMRO Doctors works:

emroPsyc is designed to allow seamless dialogue between licensed mental health experts and individuals seeking mental health support. People needing help can go to emroPsyc, and book a meeting with a consultant by first selecting a language they want to get consultation after creating an account. They can filter the search by choosing a professional for a specific subspecialty like CBT, couples therapy, art therapy, or learning difficulty. This will immediately allow them to pair with mental health professionals who not only speak their language but also provide much-needed help with their specific mental health condition. The platform is launched with about 100 mental health professionals who are only a click away from delivering needed help with a wide variety of mental health issues.



ABOUT US:

EMRO Doctors Inc., headquartered in Ancaster, ON, Canada, provides emroPsyc, a patient-centric mental health platform that offers accessible, compassionate, and personalized care for NRIs and South Asians. The platform allows the ability to invite family members, support personnel and the entire care team to be on a single call. Our expert team offers multilingual counselling and holistic care, catering to diverse psychological needs, including stress, anxiety, depression, and more. We prioritize affordable, culturally sensitive care, empowering individuals to navigate life's challenges confidently.

emroPsyc by EMRO Doctors - Mental Health Counselling for NRIs in North American in their native language.

