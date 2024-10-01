QNB Official Bank Sponsor Of QCPC 2024

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: QNB, the largest institution in the Middle East and Africa, is proud to announce being the Official Sponsor of the Qatar Collegiate Contest (QCPC) 2024, organised by Carnegie Mellon University in Qatar.

This prestigious competition brings together talented university and high school students from across the country to demonstrate their programming expertise and problem-solving abilities.

QNB is committed to fostering innovation and supporting the next generation of tech-savvy leaders. The QCPC provides an excellent for students to apply their knowledge in real-world problem-solving, using programming languages such as C, C++, Java, and Python.

Commenting on the partnership, Heba Al Tamimi, Senior Executive Vice President at QNB Group Communications said:“QNB's involvement in this initiative aligns with its corporate social responsibility goals, particularly in supporting educational programs that inspire creativity, and technological advancement. By investing in the future leaders of the technology industry, QNB is helping to shape a brighter future for Qatar and the broader region.”

Through this sponsorship, QNB underscores its dedication to empowering youth and promoting education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics. QNB Group currently ranks as the most valuable bank brand in the Middle East and Africa.

Through its subsidiaries and associate companies, the Group extends to more than 28 countries across 3 continents providing a comprehensive range of advance products and services. The total number of employees is more than 30,000 operating through 900 locations, with an ATM network of 5,000 machines.