75Th Anniversary Of People's Republic Of China Marked

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Embassy of China in Doha yesterday held a reception to celebrate 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China.

The ceremony was attended by of Commerce and H E Mohammed bin Hamad bin Qassim Al Thani, Director of the Protocol Department at the of Foreign Affairs H E Ibrahim Yousif Abdullah Fakhro and a number of Their Excellencies Ambassadors accredited to Qatar and guests.

In his remarks at the reception, Ambassador of China to Qatar H E Cao Xiaolin said that the cooperation between China and Qatar have achieved fruitful outcomes in various fields.

He said that the bilateral trade volume has grown from $10.6bn in 2014 to $24.5bn in 2023, an increase of over 130%.“Since 2020, China has been Qatar's the largest trading partner and the largest export destination. Qatar has become China's second-largest source of liquefied natural gas (LNG) imports globally,” said Xiaolin.

He said that from the new energy buses that shuttled through Doha during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, to the electric vehicles that recently debuted in Qatar, and the contract for 18 QC-Max LNG vessels signed by Chinese and Qatari companies this year, China and Qatar have formed a new model of highly complimentary, mutually beneficial and promising cooperation, with energy collaboration as its main pillar, infrastructure development as a key area, and financial investment and high-tech sectors as emerging growth points.

“Our cooperation has delivered tangible benefits to the people of both countries. As time passes, the friendship between China and Qatar has become closer and closer,” said Xiaolin. He said that this year marks the 10th anniversary of the establishment of strategic partnership between China and Qatar.

“Under the strategic guidance of President H E Xi Jinping and Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, China-Qatar relations have gone through a 'golden decade' of comprehensive and rapid development and have become a model of unity and mutual benefit among developing countries,” said Xiaolin.

He said that China and Qatar support each other in exploring independent development paths that suit our national conditions, support each other in safeguarding our core interests and major concerns, closely communicate and cooperate on major international and regional issues, jointly practice true multilateralism, and defend the legitimate rights and interests of developing countries.

“The number of direct passenger flights between China and Qatar has increased from around 30 to 61 per week over the past two years. Qatar has become a must-visit destination for more and more Chinese tourists. The number of Chinese tourists visiting Qatar reached 56,000 in 2023, marking a 240% increase year-on-year,” said Xiaolin.

He said that the first pair of giant pandas in the Middle East, Suhail and Thuraya, will mark the second anniversary of their arrival in Qatar.

“The two lovely giant pandas are growing up healthily and happily in the Panda House at Al Khor, and have brought joy and excitement to the people of Qatar. They have become envoys of friendship between the Chinese and Qatari people,” said Xiaolin. He said that history and reality have proven that the China-Qatar friendship is built on a solid foundation, and possesses immense potentials for cooperation.

“Standing at a new historical starting point, China and Qatar will continue to embody the spirit of China-Arab friendship, characterised by solidarity and mutual assistance, equality and mutual benefit, and inclusiveness and mutual learning,” said Xiaolin.