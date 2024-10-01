Border Guards See Drop In Illegal Border Crossings

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The State Border Guard Service of Ukraine records a tendency toward a decrease in the number of illegal border crossing attempts.

That's according to the agency's spokesman, Andriy Demchenko, who spoke on the air of the national telethon, Ukrinform reports.

"Since August, we have seen a downward trend in the attempts at illegal border crossings. And as of now, no increase in such attempts has been recorded in recent days," said Demchenko.

According to the official, most of the cases of border breach are recorded outside checkpoints. On routes, there have been much fewer attempts.

No incidents onwith Belarus -guards

"There, people try to use forged documents, hide in vehicles, or look for fictitious reasons that would allow them to cross the state border," explained the spokesperson.

He added that most cases of illegal crossing are recorded at the borders with Moldova and Romania.

