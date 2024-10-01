J & K Polls Final Phase: PM Modi Urges Voters To Come Forward To Make Festival Of Democracy A Success

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) New Delhi- Prime Narendra Modi on Tuesday urged voters to come forward and exercise their franchise in the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly to make the festival of democracy a success.

Voting commenced on Tuesday for the third and final phase of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections, covering 40 seats across seven districts, including the winter capital Jammu.

More than 39.18 lakh eligible voters are set to decide the electoral fate of 415 candidates.

“Today is the third and last round of in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections. I request all voters to come forward and cast their votes to make the festival of democracy a success,” Modi said in a post in Hindi on X.

“I am confident that apart from the young friends who are going to vote for the first time, women power will also participate in the voting in large numbers,” the prime minister said.

Polling began at 7 am in 16 assembly segments in three border districts of north Kashmir amid tight security.

The assembly segments in the region going to the polls are Baramulla, Uri, Rafiabad, Pattan, Gulmarg, Sopore, and Wagoora-Kreeri (Baramulla district), Kupwara, Karnah, Trehgam, Handwara, Lolab, and Langate (Kupwara district), and Bandipora, Sonawari, and Gurez (Bandipora district).

A total of 202 candidates are in the fray in these 16 segments.

Voting also began in 24 assembly constituencies in the Jammu region, including in Udhampur, Samba, and Kathua districts.

The earlier phases of the election saw robust turnout, with 61.38 per cent participation in the first phase on September 18 and 57.31 per cent in the second phase on September 25.

The results are scheduled to be announced on October 8.