Kolkata Doctor Rape Case: West Bengal Junior Doctors Resume Indefinite 'Cease Work', Demanding Safety And Security

West Bengal junior doctors resumed their indefinite "total cease work" on Tuesday to press the state on their demands, including ensuring their safety and security at all medical establishments. The development came days after the junior doctors had rejoined their duties partially at government hospitals after a 42-day protest.

The doctors were on a "cease work" agitation to protest against the rape and murder of an on-duty woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital on August 9.





Aniket Mahato, one of the agitating junior doctors, told PTI,“We do not see any positive approach from the state government to fulfil our demands for safety and security."

Mahato said,“Today is the 52nd day [of the protest] and we are still being attacked. There is no attempt to keep the other promises made during the meetings with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee."

“In the given situation, we are left with no option other than opting for full cease work, starting today,” he added. "Unless we see clear action from the state government on these demands, this complete cease work will continue," Mahato was quoted by PTI as saying.

Earlier in September, the junior doctors in Kolkata had held their first round of talks with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. The meeting was held after multiple failed attempts to resolve the RG Kar impasse. The meeting lasted more than two hours and reports indicated that the government has accepted all hospital infra development-related demands posed by the junior doctors.

What the protesting doctors' demanded?

The protesting medics demanded accountability and punishment for those behind the rape-murder and "destruction" of evidence.

They sought strict action against the former medical college principal Sandip Ghosh and the resignation of Kolkata Police Commissioner Vineet Goyal and Health Secretary Narayan Swaroop Nigam.

The junior doctors also called for improved security for healthcar workers and the eradication of the "threat culture" in government healthcare institutions.