DENSO And ROHM Agree To Start Consideration Of Strategic Partnership In The Semiconductor Field

KARIYA, JAPAN, Oct 1, 2024 - (JCN Newswire) - DENSO CORPORATION and ROHM Co., Ltd. hereby announce that the two companies have agreed to start consideration of strategic partnership in the semiconductor field.

As the development and spread of electric accelerate toward the realization of carbon neutrality, the demand for electronic components and semiconductors required for electrification of vehicles is rapidly increasing. In addition, semiconductors are becoming increasingly important as products that support the intelligence of vehicles, such as automated driving and connectivity which are expected to contribute to eliminating fatalities in traffic accidents, and are essential to the realization of a sustainable society.

DENSO and ROHM have been working together through trade and development of semiconductors for automotive applications. Going forward, both companies will consider this partnership to achieve a stable supply of highly reliable products, as well as for various initiatives to develop high-quality and high-efficiency semiconductors that contribute to a sustainable society.

To further solidify the partnership, DENSO will acquire a portion of ROHM's shares.

DENSO CORPORATION President & CEO, Shinnosuke Hayashi

DENSO positions semiconductors as key devices for realizing next-generation vehicle systems and we have deepened our cooperative relationships with semiconductor manufacturers who have abundant experience and knowledge. ROHM has a lineup of semiconductors in a wide range of areas important for automotive electronics, including analog semiconductors, power devices, and discrete semiconductors, and has extensive mass production experience. We believe that by integrating the automotive technologies and expertise we have cultivated over the years, we will be able to ensure a stable supply and accelerate technological development.

ROHM Co., Ltd. President (Representative Director), Isao Matsumoto

Global Tier 1 manufacturer DENSO and ROHM have been deepening collaboration for many years, and in recent years we have been working on joint development of analog semiconductors. We believe that the partnership with DENSO and the acquisition of shares by DENSO will further strengthen our cooperative relationship. To realize carbon neutrality, it is important to collaborate on technology at the device level with an eye toward end products and systems. We believe that we can contribute to the realization of a sustainable society by deepening our integration with DENSO, who has advanced system construction capabilities in the automotive and industrial equipment fields.

About DENSO CORPORATION

Globally headquartered in Kariya, Japan, DENSO is a $47.2 billion leading mobility supplier that develops advancedtechnology and components for nearly every vehicle make and model on the road today.

