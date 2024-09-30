And Now, Back To 2007

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) The current situation in the region brought to my mind the historical speech of King Abdullah, in which the King addressed a joint meeting of the US on March 7, 2007. This speech sticks in my mind, as I was living in Washington, DC that time and I was proud discussing this remarkable speech with my American fellows.

In his speech, the King at the time emphasised the need for a peaceful to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and strongly advocated for a two-state solution. His message was aimed mainly at urging the United States to play a more active role in the Middle East peace process, particularly in supporting efforts to resolve the conflict through diplomatic and political means.

King Abdullah stressed that the only viable solution to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict was a two-state solution, in which Israel and an independent Palestinian state could exist peacefully side-by-side. He warned that the failure to achieve this could lead to greater instability and violence in the region.

The King appealed to US lawmakers, urging them to use America's influence to support peace efforts and promote dialogue between Israelis and Palestinians. King Abdullah highlighted that American leadership was critical in achieving a just and lasting peace.

The King also framed the Palestinian-Israeli conflict as part of a broader challenge for peace in the Middle East. He argued that resolving this conflict could help stabilise the region and curb extremism, while its continuation would perpetuate unrest and violence.

The King expressed deep concern over the humanitarian situation faced by Palestinians, particularly in Gaza, and called for international support to address these urgent needs.

Looking back from the perspective of later conflicts, including the ongoing tensions and violence after October 7, the King's warning seems prescient. The failure to achieve a two-state solution has contributed to repeated cycles of violence and unrest in the region. The unresolved issues he identified in 2007, such as the lack of a Palestinian state, continuing Israeli settlements and humanitarian crises, remain central to the conflict.

Had the international community, particularly the US, been able to broker a lasting peace based on the two-state formula, it is conceivable that the frequency and severity of conflicts in Gaza and other areas in the region might have been mitigated. I argue that the absence of progress on this front has led to increased extremism, political fragmentation, and recurrent violence, making the situation more complex over time.

In this context, King Abdullah's 2007 speech can be seen as a clear and early warning about the consequences of not addressing the core issues of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict. This raises the question, is not it the time to listen to the voice of reason?