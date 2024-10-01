Iran Vows To Respond To Israel's 'Criminal Acts,' Says Foreign Ministry

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Iran will not leave any of Israel's“criminal acts” unanswered, said Iranian Foreign spokesperson Nasser Kanaani on Monday. He was referring to the killing of Hezbollah's chief and an Iranian Guard deputy commander in Lebanon, as reported by Reuters.

Brigadier General Abbas Nilforoushan was killed during Israeli strikes on Beirut last Friday, in which Hezbollah's leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah also died.

Israel's intensified on Hezbollah in Lebanon and the Houthi in Yemen have raised concerns that the fighting in the Middle East could spiral out of control, potentially drawing in Iran and the U.S., Israel's key ally.

“We stand firmly and will respond in a way that will regret the enemy,” Kanaani said in a weekly news conference, stressing that while Iran does not seek war, it is not afraid of it.

Kanaani also mentioned that Iran is closely working with Lebanese authorities regarding the Israeli strikes that led to the deaths of Nasrallah and Nilforoushan.

The recent escalation between Israel and Hezbollah, along with the involvement of Iranian officials, has brought heightened tensions in the region, raising the risk of broader conflict.

Israeli ground operations in southern Lebanon have added further pressure to the volatile situation as both sides prepare for potential extended conflict.

With Hezbollah threatening retaliation and Iran vowing a response to Israel's actions, international concerns are growing over the possibility of a larger regional war involving multiple countries.

The international community is calling for diplomatic efforts to prevent the escalation from worsening, but so far, there has been little progress in halting the violence.

The Israeli incursion into southern Lebanon marks a dangerous new phase in the conflict, which, if not contained, could lead to severe humanitarian and geopolitical consequences for the Middle East.

