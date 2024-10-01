Govinda Bullet Incident: Nephew Vinay Anand Shares Health Update

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Vinay Anand, nephew of Govinda Ahuja, has given a update on the actor-politician and said he is healthy and is“much better”.

Vinay was speaking to the after he met Govinda in the ICU at the hospital and said:“Abhi Govinda Swast hai... Bajrangbali ke aashirwad se woh swasth hai”

He added:“He is in the ICU. He is much better.”

Vinay was asked about the statement to which he replied:“I dont know” and spoke about the star's wife Sunita coming to the hospital.

Govinda Ahuja was after his licensed pistol reportedly misfired while he was cleaning it at his Juhu home. He even shared a voice note to give his health update.

In a voice note obtained by IANS, Govinda was speaking in Hindi, where he said:“Namaskar, Pranam. I am Govinda. With the blessings of all of you and the blessings of my parents, and by the grace of my Guru, I was shot, but the bullet has been removed. I thank the doctor here, respected Dr. Garwal, and I thank all of you for your prayers.

The incident took place at his Juhu home here on Tuesday morning, police officials said.

As per preliminary information, the incident occurred when the actor was purportedly sprucing up the weapon while getting ready to leave home for some assignments, at around 5.15 a.m.

At that time, the weapon reportedly misfired a bullet injuring his leg, and a bleeding Govinda was immediately rushed to the CritiCare Hospital in Juhu for treatment where his condition is reported to be stable.