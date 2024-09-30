US Announces Nearly $336 Million In Humanitarian Assistance To Palestinians In Gaza, West Bank

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The US announced on Monday nearly $336 million in additional humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza and the West affected by the ongoing war, "which has forced more than 1.9 million Palestinians from their homes and where more than 2.1 million face acute food insecurity." A USAID statement said that the additional funding will enable the agency's partners to continue providing life-saving humanitarian aid, including vital food assistance, expanded support in emergency care, nutrition, psychosocial services, and increased access to safe drinking water, hygiene products, and sanitation services, according to a USAID statement. The statement said that the funding will also support emergency shelter assistance to displaced Gazans to help them prepare for the upcoming winter months. "Today's [Monday's] funding brings the total U.S. humanitarian assistance announced for the Palestinian people to more than $1 billion since October 2023," the statement said. The US continues to call on all parties to agree to a ceasefire deal and an immediate release of hostages, and to allow for the immediate scale-up of humanitarian aid moving into and throughout Gaza, it said.

MENAFN30092024000028011005ID1108732429