420 With CNW - AMA Study Finds Working Memory, Other Brain Processes Unaffected By Cannabis Use
9/30/2024 11:06:17 PM
A recent
federally funded study
published in the“Journal of the American Medical Association (JAMA) Network Open” has revealed that cognitive functions such as inhibitory control, reward response and working memory do not change significantly after a year of cannabis use. The study refutes the long-held notion that marijuana use impairs memory and brain function. It involved adults who typically used cannabis for issues such as depression, anxiety, pain or sleep problems.
The research team conducted the study on 57 patients who had recently received medical cannabis certification in the Boston area. Brain activity was...
