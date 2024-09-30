King Abdullah II Centre For Excellence Announces Winners Of Ninth Session Of Excellence Awards

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, September 30 (Petra) -- The King Abdullah II Centre for Excellence announced the ninth session of Excellence Awards winners under King Abdullah II's sponsorship, according to a statement.Eighty-six ministries and institutions participated in the award for the current session for the sector distributed over 8 different sectors. 144 employees were nominated for the Distinguished Government Employee Award, 33 of whom qualified and 13 won.Forty-two institutions and companies participated in the King Abdullah II Award for the Private Sector, 21 qualified, distributed between large and small industrial companies, and large and small service companies.In the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence in Government Performance and Transparency, the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) won in the category of firsts/previous winners, and in the category of ministries and the category of large ministries, the Ministry of Health, and in the category of small and medium ministries, the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research.The Energy and Minerals Regulatory Commission won in the infrastructure and energy sector.In the local and social development sector, the National Centre for Agricultural Research won first place; in the health and health control sector, the General Organisation for Food and Drug won first place; in the financial and investment sector, the Jordan Customs Department won first place.In the Distinguished Secretary General/Director General category, Nizar Haddad, former Director General of the National Centre for Agricultural Research, won first place. Mahmoud Khleifat won the Seal of Excellence.As for the Distinguished Official University Award, the University of Jordan (UJ) won first place, and the Jordan University of Science and Technology (JUST) and the German Jordanian University (GJU) received second place and the Seal of Excellence.In the Distinguished Leadership/Supervisory Employee category, 6 employees won the award. In first place came Rania Subaih of the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM), Mohammad Hamzat of the Ministry of Transport came in second place, and Nidal Shaninat of the Jordan Valley Authority came in third.Randa Farah of the University of Jordan Hospital won fourth place, Walid Shakhanbeh of the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation won fifth, and Ghassan Abu Shahab of the Central Bank of Jordan (CBJ) won sixth.In the Distinguished Administrative/Technical Employee category, four employees won the award: Amer Bani Abdo of the Ministry of Education won first place, Ahmed Zoubi of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places won second place, Shihab Abed of the Royal Medical Services Directorate won third place and Omar Badarneh of the King Abdullah University Hospital won fourth.In the Distinguished Supporting Employee category, three employees won: Yousef Saydawi of the Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs and Holy Places won first place, Hussam Khuraishi of the Jordanian Hijaz Railway Corporation won second and Mohammed Ziyadat of the General Iftaa Department won third.In the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Private Sector, the Irbid Governorate Electricity Company won in the category of large service institutions or their sub-units. Abu Odeh Brothers Company won in the category of large industrial institutions or sub-units and the Jordanian Logistics Company for Oil Facilities (JOTC) won in the small and medium service company category.In the King Abdullah II Award for Excellence for the Private Sector, the Jordanian Dar Al-Omran Company for Infrastructure and Environment - Consulting Engineers, Pine Tree Clothing Manufacturing Company, the Airport International Group (AIG) and the Jordanian Free Zones and Development Zones Group received the Seal of Excellence.The Civil Defence Directorate received the Seal of Excellence for the previous winners sector, the Ministry of Social Development (MoSD) and the Ministry of Justice for the large ministries sector, the Ministry of Planning and International Cooperation for the small and medium ministries sector, the Government Tenders Department for the financial and investment and the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) for the infrastructure and services sector.Orange Jordan was honoured as the first Jordanian company in the telecommunications sector to receive five stars in the Certificate of Recognition of Excellence issued by the European Foundation for Quality Management.Al-Samra Electricity Generation Company was honoured as the first Jordanian company in the energy sector to receive four stars, and the Jordan Phosphate Mines Company was honoured as the first Jordanian company in the mining sector to receive four stars.The King Abdullah II Special Operations Training Centre was honoured as the first Jordanian centre in special training to receive four stars.