Public Works Minister Meets Saudi Fund For Development Delegation

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Sept. 30 (Petra) -- of Public Works and Housing, Maher Abu Al-Samen, met on Monday with a delegation from the Saudi Fund for Development (SFD) on ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in financing projects in Jordan, most importantly the expansion and maintenance of Prince Faisal Hospital in Yajouz and Al-Iman Hospital in Maadi.During the meeting, attended by the ministry's secretary general, Jamal Qutaishat, Abu Al-Samen expressed appreciation for the SFD's continuous support to many projects in Jordan, stressing the ministry's readiness to overcome any obstacle facing the progress of projects funded by the SFD.He lauded the SFD's support for the construction of buildings that serve the educational sector, which contributes to improving the educational process and solving overcrowding in schools.The Director of the ministry's Buildings Department, Iman Obeidat, presented the projects funded by the SFD, including 16 school buildings implemented worth JD30 million, 6 projects under implementation worth JD12 million, in addition to Princess Basma Hospital, which is nearing completion with a total funding of JD42 million.The SFD also finances eight priority projects for Jordanian communities hosting Syrian refugees, worth JD24 million, and a project to complete the construction of infrastructure in economic development zones, worth JD1.8 million.