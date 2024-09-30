Supporting Delaware's Youth: Delmarva Power Partners To Raise Funds And Assemble Backpacks For Food Bank's Weekend Meal Program

MENAFN - 3BL) We partnered with 93.7 WSTW to support the Food of Delaware's Backpack Program, which provides healthy food packs to kids in need during weekends and school breaks. As the proud presenting sponsor of 93.7 WSTW's Radiothon, we helped raise money for this initiative, which partners with nearly 200 organizations throughout Delaware to distribute between 4,000-6,000 bags weekly to students in need. Our 20 dedicated volunteers assembled more than 1,250 backpacks at the Food Bank in Newark!

This effort not only ensures that children have access to nutritious food but also fosters a sense of community and support. A big thank you to our team of volunteers and the Food Bank of Delaware for their unwavering commitment to providing food for kids in need. Together, we are making a tangible difference in the lives of many families.