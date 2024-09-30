Rodrigo's Mexican Grill Announces Sunday Brunch Hours, OC Register Best Of Awards, And Celebrates National Taco Day

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill - Orange Location

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

ORANGE, CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Rodrigo's Mexican Grill , an area favorite for Mexican Cuisine and Southern-inspired cocktails, kicks off the Fall season with many exciting updates. Rodrigo's is a third-generation, family-owned concept with 10 area locations, a passion for quality Mexican food, and bringing families together for the best Mexican food in Southern California.

🍾 Sunday Brunch: Beginning this weekend, Sunday brunch will have new hours, kicking off at 10:30 a.m. That's 30 minutes earlier and 30 more blissful, decadent minutes to enjoy the best Sunday Brunch in Orange County.

🌮 National Taco Day: Tomorrow (October 1st) is National Taco Day! Stop by this evening for our famous a-la-carte Taco Tuesday from 5 - 8 pm.

🎨 Mural/Art Contest: We know you or someone you know is a great artist, and we're waiting for your submission for our Hispanic Heritage Month Mural Contest. You can win up to $900 in prizes and have your art displayed in one of our ten restaurants.

📰 OC Register Best Of Winner: The people have spoken; Orange County Register's annual“Best Of” issue puts Rodrigo's in the winner circle in four categories: Best Mexican, Brunch, Family Restaurant, and Happy Hour. Thank you to all who voted and supported Rodrigo's!

🇲🇽 Hispanic Heritage Month: In celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month, Rodrigo's proudly embraces its rich Mexican heritage, infusing every dish and experience with the vibrant traditions of family-created, multi-generation recipes. The Fraser family and their longtime staff are at the heart of the business, with many being with the restaurant for decades. Their passion and expertise shape the bold, genuine flavors that have become a hallmark of the restaurant's close-knit community.

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill has stood the test of time and celebrates over 50 years of business with a commitment to keeping things flavorful and fresh, carrying a tradition that keeps customers coming back for more. Never settling, Rodrigo's always looks for ways to evolve their menu while keeping new and longtime guests a priority. Using only locally sourced ingredients, the Fraser family has stuck with multi-generational recipes that delight guests while carefully rolling out new menu items and seasonal specials. Visit Rodrigo's today in Orange, Riverside, and San Bernardino counties.

Rodrigo's Website + Menu

Promo images of Rodrigo's Food | Drinks

About Rodrigo's Mexican Grill

Rodrigo's Mexican Grill is a chain of restaurants serving authentic Mexican food throughout Southern California. The Fraser family opened their first location as Don Jose Mexican Restaurant in Orange, California, in July of 1972. The food is simple, fresh, and made by expert cooks from Jalisco, Mexico, who use traditional ingredients and cooking techniques to create dishes that are bursting with flavor. Rodrigo's Mexican Grill has grown to 10 locations throughout Southern California, each offering the same high-quality food and excellent service that has made the chain so popular.

PR Contact

Bob Bradley

Bradley Public Relations + Marketing

E - ...

Robert Bradley

Bradley PR and Marketing

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.