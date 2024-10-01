J&K Faces 35% Deficient Rainfall

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 35 per cent deficient rainfall during the last four months with Shopian topping the list at 81 percent deficit precipitation since June 01, 2024 to September 25, 2024.

In Shopian, a rainfall of just 54.0 mm was recorded against the normal precipitation of 279.3 mm.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the details, four stations of Jammu and Kashmir including Shopian, Kulgam, Kishtwar and Poonch have recorded large deficient rainfall since June 01, 2024 to September 25, 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per the details, Shopian has recorded a deficit rainfall of 81 per cent, followed by 76 per cent in Poonch and 64 & 62 per cent in Kishtwar and Kulgam respectively.

With 35 per cent deficient rainfall in J&K, at least 12 stations of the Union Territory have recorded a deficient rainfall including Anantnag, Budgam, Bandipora, Doda, Ganderbal, Kathua, Kupwara, Rajouri, Ramban, Reasi, Srinagar and Udhampur.

Read Also Gulmarg Receives Season's First Snowfall MeT Predicts Rain in J&K Part

According to the data prepared by the local Meteorological department, Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, has recorded a deficit rainfall of 37 per cent.

However, the details show that only a few stations including Baramulla, Jammu, Pulwama and Samba have received normal precipitation during the period.

In J&K, against the normal precipitation of 542.7 mm, only 352.7 mm have been recorded.

Meanwhile, a statement issued by an Independent Weather Forecaster, Faizan Arif Keng has stated that Jammu and Kashmir has received a deficit rainfall of 26 per cent in this Monsoon season, which ends today, saying that the 26 per cent deficient rainfall is a huge figure.

Between June 01 & September 30, Jammu and Kashmir has received just 408.5 mm of rainfall against the normal 549.1 mm, he said, adding that Srinagar has recorded a rainfall deficit of 30 per cent during the period.

Except Pulwama district, which recorded a rainfall deficit of 13%, the other districts in south Kashmir received below normal rainfall in the range of minus 50 to minus 80 percent. Similar was the case in other districts of Kashmir Valley.

Baramulla was the only district in Kashmir to receive normal rainfall in the positive category while Samba received above normal rainfall of 13 per cent and was the best performing district. Jammu received exact normal rainfall as it should have, he said.

Rest all districts in Jammu region received below normal rainfall in the range of minus 15 percent to minus 76 percent, he added.