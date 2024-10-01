J&K Polls Last Phase: 28 Women Candidates In Fray

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- A total of 28 female candidates are competing in the third and final phase of the assembly in Jammu & Kashmir, scheduled for October 01, 2024 (tomorrow).

According to details, 14 candidates are from the Kashmir division and 14 from the Jammu division.

In the Kashmir division, candidates include Saleema from the Nationalist Party in Kupwara, Fatima Javid from the Sampoorna Bharat Kranti Party in Rafiabad, and Santosh Labroo from the J&K All Alliance Party in Baramulla. Other contenders are Rehana Begum (Janta Dal United, Wagoora-Kreeri), Sahiba Begum (Samajwadi Party, Kupwara), Shafeeqa Begum (Trehgam), Arti Nehru (Sopore), Khursheeda Begum (Langate), Safina Beigh (Wagoora-Kreeri), Balkees Akhter (Sopore), Raqia Akhter (Baramulla), Tanver Fatima and Mursaleen Aajir (both from Sopore), and Nighat Parveen (Baramulla).

In the Jammu division, candidates include Ashri Devi from the National Panthers Party in Ramnagar (SC), Kajal from Congress in Bani, and independent candidate Khushboo Bhagat from Kathua (SC). Other candidates are Sunita Turki (National Democratic Party, Jammu North), Usha Devi (independent, Suchetgarh, SC), Pavneet Kour (Apni Party, RS Pora-Jammu South), Pinki Devi (National Awami United Party, Samba), Geeta Manhas (Samajwadi Party, Chenani), Dr. Preeti Kumari (independent, Suchetgarh, SC), Shikha Babdral (National Awami United Party, Jammu West), Sulakshna Khajuria (independent, Udhampur West), Reena Choudhary (independent, Samba), and Priyanka Sharma (independent, Jammu North).

Khushboo Bhagat said that, if elected, she will focus on generating employment opportunities in rural areas and enhancing women's safety.

“I will work for the installation of CCTVs at main points for the safety of women,” she said, adding that special attention will be given to prevent women from domestic violence.

Special attention will also be paid towards creating employment opportunities which are crucial in eliminating the menace of drug abuse, Bhagat added.

Raqia Akhter said there is a need for skill development programmes for women to foster financial independence and improve educational facilities to match those of private schools.“Women in remote areas face challenges. I will ensure better health facilities to alleviate the suffering of women in rural communities,” she said.

Other candidates said that women still lag behind in various sectors and pledged to fight for women's empowerment. They raised concerns about inflated electricity bills, water issues and unemployment in Jammu & Kashmir and called for immediate action on these critical matters.

In the previous phases of the assembly elections, 19 women candidates participated.