Mahindra Auto Logs 16 Pc Sales Growth In September, Exports Up 25 Pc

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Oct 1 (IANS) Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra on Tuesday said its overall auto sales for September stood at 87,839 vehicles, including exports, which is a 16 per cent growth (year-on-year).
In the utility vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 51,062 vehicles in the domestic market, a growth of 24 per cent. The domestic sales for commercial vehicles stood at 23,706, according to a company statement.
In the month of September, the automaker exported 3,027 vehicles, a 25 per cent YoY growth from 2,419 vehicles last year . For year-to-date, the company exported 14,727 vehicles, a 3 per cent growth for the same period last year.
Veejay Nakra, President, Automotive Division, M&M Ltd said they sold 51,062 SUVs in September, a growth of 24 per cent and 87,839 total vehicles, a growth of 16 per cent.
“This month, we launched the all-new VEERO in the LCV<3.5 tonne segment, based on India's first multi-energy modular CV platform,” he said.
With best-in-class mileage, exceptional performance, industry leading safety features, enhanced occupant protection and a premium cabin experience, Veero aims to disrupt the LCV<3.5 tonne space.
“As we enter into the festivities of Navratri, we open bookings for the much-awaited Thar RoXX on October 3,” said Nakra.
In the passenger vehicles segment, the company sold 260,210 vehicles year-to-date, a 21 per cent growth.
As private consumption rises across the country, there has been a surge in auto loans for car ownership as people from tier 2, 3 cities and beyond opt for longer-tenure financing options to afford latest vehicles. About 80 per cent of car purchases in the country are financed through bank loans or non-banking financial companies (NBFCs).
The total production of passenger vehicles, three-wheelers, two-wheelers and quadricycle reached 24,37,138 units in July. Passenger vehicles sales were 3,41,510, three-wheeler sales were 59,073 units and two-wheeler sales reached 14,41,694 units.
MENAFN01102024000231011071ID1108732595
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.