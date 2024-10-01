Air Defense Engages Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region
Date
10/1/2024 12:09:33 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian kamikaze UAV attack, the air defense forces were activated in Kyiv region.
That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.
"The unmanned aerial vehicles have been detected in our airspace. Air defense forces are engaging their targets," the post reads.
Read also:
Ukraine does not need permission to use its own weapons to strike Russia - State Department
Residents of the region are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert, and also not to record and share online the performance of Ukrainian defenders.
As reported, on the evening of September 30, the Russian military launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.
Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
MENAFN01102024000193011044ID1108732573
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.