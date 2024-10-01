Air Defense Engages Russian Drones Over Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) During the latest Russian kamikaze UAV attack, the air defense forces were activated in Kyiv region.

That's according to the regional military administration , Ukrinform reports.

"The unmanned aerial have been detected in our airspace. Air defense forces are engaging their targets," the post reads.

Residents of the region are urged to remain in shelters until the end of the air raid alert, and also not to record and share the performance of Ukrainian defenders.

As reported, on the evening of September 30, the Russian military launched attack drones from the northern and southern directions.

Illustrative photo: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine