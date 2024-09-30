Modular Settlement For Displaced Persons Opened In Transcarpathia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Tiachiv district of Transcarpathian region, a modular settlement for displaced persons was opened with the support of international partners.

This was reported on Telegram by the acting head of the Transcarpathian Regional Military Administration, Myroslav Biletsky, as stated by Ukrinform.

“In the village of Neresnytsia, 10 houses have been set up, where families with children can live in safe and comfortable conditions. As of today, seven families evacuated from Kharkiv, Kherson, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions are already living here. Three more houses will be occupied soon,” Biletsky said.

According to him, the premises are furnished with furniture, appliances, kitchenware, and everything necessary for living.

The project was implemented thanks to international partners - the charitable foundation Caritas Czech Republic and People in Need (Slovak Republic). Regional and local budget funds were used to carry out communications and improve the territory.

As reported by Ukrinform, a modular settlement for displaced persons was built in Chornobayivka community in Kherson region, where 336 people can live simultaneously.

The UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is financing the construction of a modular settlement for displaced persons in Sumy region, which is expected to be completed in October.