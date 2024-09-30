Cabiz AI Labs Expands Capabilities To Support Smes In Global Communication

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CA, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CaBiz AI Labs, a leader in artificial intelligence solutions, is proud to announce the significant expansion of its CaBiz AI Server platform, designed to revolutionize global communication for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The now offers real-time translation for over 80 major languages, including English, Chinese, Spanish, Japanese,Korean,and plan to expanding support 105 languages soon.This expansion solidifies CaBiz AI Server as an essential, cost-effective tool for bridging language barriers in both online and in-person meetings. With this expanded capacity, SMEs can further enhance their global market reach and confidently engage with international partners, clients, and stakeholders.Breaking Down Language Barriers Across PlatformsWhat distinguishes CaBiz AI Server is its ability to facilitate real-time communication both virtually and in-person. The platform integrates seamlessly with popular platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, and Skype, allowing businesses to communicate in their native language while the system translates into the partner's local language, ensuring natural and fluid two-way dialogue.This breakthrough empowers businesses to engage in conversations without needing knowledge of their partner's language, facilitating both spoken and listening translations during live conversations, making it ideal for both online meetings and face-to-face discussions.Industry-Specific Translation PrecisionCaBiz AI is further enhancing its advanced industry-specific translation capabilities. The CaBiz AI Server excels in delivering precise translations for sectors such as Information Technology, Finance, Marketing, Engineering, and Construction.While fields like medicine and law remain complex, the company is actively refining its capabilities in these areas to match the high accuracy of other industries, making CaBiz AI the ideal solution for SMEs needing accurate, context-aware translations for specific business needs..Flexible Models for All Business SizesCaBiz AI Server is available in three models, designed to meet the specific needs of businesses of all sizes:AI Server Basic: Supports up to 50 users, priced at $499.AI Server Standard: Accommodates up to 300 users, available at $999.AI Server Pro: For larger events, supports up to 10,000 users at $1,999.This flexibility allows businesses to choose the most suitable solution, whether for small meetings or large-scale international conferences.Affordable Translation at $0.15 Per MinuteThe CaBiz AI Server offers both versatility and cost-effectiveness. With translation services starting at just $0.15 per minute, SMEs can access real-time multilingual communication without the high costs typically associated with human interpreters. This pricing model helps SMEs save up to 90% compared to traditional translation services, making global communication both affordable and scalable.Empowering SMEs to Expand GloballyCaBiz AI Server's advanced translation features are unlocking new opportunities for SMEs, empowering them to confidently expand into international markets. By providing direct, clear, and real-time communication in multiple languages, the platform facilitates stronger partnerships with foreign stakeholders, helping businesses succeed in the global marketplace.Its seamless Plug & Play integration allows businesses to quickly adopt the service with hassle-free setup, unlocking instant access to AI-driven translation.About CaBiz AI LabsCaBiz AI Labs, headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, is an innovative leader in AI-driven translation solutions. Focused on empowering small and medium-sized enterprises, the company provides real-time translation technology to help businesses succeed in the global market.For more information, visit or contact ....

