(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Report on how AI is driving transformation - The Global Luxury E-Tailing Market

size is estimated to grow by USD 32.48 billion from 2024-2028, according to Technavio. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of over

9.12%

during the forecast period. Rise in spending and penetration

is driving market growth,

with a trend towards

multichannel marketing

However,

strict competition from offline channels

poses a challenge market players include ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Chanel Ltd., Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume Inc, LVMH Group., Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., and SDI (Brands 2) Ltd.. Continue Reading







Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global luxury E-tailing market 2024-2028 Key insights into market evolution with AI-powered analysis. Explore trends, segmentation, and growth drivers- View the snapshot of this report

Luxury E-Tailing Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2023 Historic period 2018 - 2022 Forecast period 2024-2028 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 9.12% Market growth 2024-2028 USD 32483.9 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.15 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key countries China, US, Japan, Italy, and France Key companies profiled ASOS Plc, Authentic Brands Group LLC, Bed Bath and Beyond Inc., Burberry Group Plc, Chanel Ltd., Charms and Chains, Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA, Crate and Barrel, Harrods Ltd., Hennes and Mauritz AB, Hermes International SA, Hudsons Bay Co., Inter IKEA Holding B.V., Kering SA, Luxuryperfume Inc, LVMH Group., Moda Operandi Inc., Nordstrom Inc., Ralph Lauren Corp., and SDI (Brands 2) Ltd.

Market Driver

The luxury e-tailing market for premium cosmetics is thriving due to the significant impact of social media on consumer behavior. Consumers increasingly rely on social networking sites and blogs for product information. Vendors leverage platforms like Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube to boost product awareness and engagement. Successful campaigns, such as Nykaa's influencer marketing initiative for its clay it cool mask range in February 2023, underscore this trend. The expanding internet and smartphone penetration, along with increasing customer engagement practices by vendors, are key growth drivers for this market.



Title: Luxury E-Tailing Market: Trends, Growth Drivers, and Competitor Landscape Introduction: The historic luxury e-tailing market has witnessed significant growth, driven by increasing online spending, smartphone penetration, and social media influence. In this report, we provide an overview of key trends, leading manufacturers, cost structure, sales and revenue analysis, price analysis, and supply chain analysis. Competitor Overview: Major players include Huda Beauty (Internet-native), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (traditional luxury firm), and Kering (designer goods business). We profile these companies based on footprint expansion, supply chain optimization, and M&A activities. Market Dynamics: Growth is high due to consumer experience, digital engagement, and multichannel marketing strategies. Regulatory framework and reimbursement scenario are essential considerations. Table of Contents: 1. Executive Summary 2. Market Overview 3. Market Dynamics 4. Competitor Profiling 5. Cost Structure 6. Sales and Revenue Analysis 7. Price Analysis 8. Supply Chain Analysis 9. Trade Type Analysis 10. Product Type Analysis 11. Research Findings 12. Conclusion 13. Appendix 14. Methodology 15. Data Sources Primary Data Sources: Surveys, interviews, and focus groups with industry experts, executives, and consumers. Secondary Data Sources: Company annual reports, financial statements, industry reports, and databases. Analysts and Consultants: Our team of experts includes industry veterans, market analysts, and consultants. Key Trends: Online spending, smartphone penetration, social media, celebrity endorsement, product design, and innovation.



Request Sample

of our comprehensive report now to stay ahead in the AI-driven market evolution!



Market

Challenges



Consumers' preference for seeing and touching luxury items before purchasing, such as personal care products, wine, spirits, home décor, home furnishings , and furniture, keeps the offline market for these products thriving. High-value transactions for infrequently bought items like furniture require consumers to explore various options and address queries on the spot, which offline stores provide. Security concerns hinder consumers from making significant online purchases. The offline home decor market benefits from an increase in product-specialty and brand-specific stores, which consumers trust for credibility and personalized attention. These factors pose a significant challenge to the growth of the luxury e-tailing market in the forecast period. Luxury E-tailing, or the sale of high-end and premium goods through digital platforms, presents unique challenges for tech-savvy firms. Small and medium businesses in this sector face hurdles in developing mobile apps for Windows, iOS, and Android platforms to cater to diverse customer preferences. Macroeconomic indicators and demand-side dynamics influence the luxury E-tailing market, with fashion, accessories, beauty , jewelry , watches, home décor, lifestyle products, business management, information technology, luxury food, and wine being popular categories. Personalization is key, requiring advanced business management and IT tools. B2B and B2C models use various e-commerce websites, mobile apps, and online marketplaces to reach exclusive and prestigious brands. Effective communication backbones, payment mechanisms, order fulfillment, and logistics are essential. Porter's five-forces analysis can help understand the competitive landscape and regional market share.

Discover how AI is revolutionizing market trends-

Get your access now!

Segment Overview



This luxury e-tailing market report extensively covers market segmentation by





1.1 Personal luxury

1.2 Food and wine 1.3 Home accessories



2.1 Multibrand 2.2 Monobrand



3.1 APAC

3.2 North America

3.3 Europe

3.4 Middle East and Africa 3.5 South America

1.1

Personal luxury-

The luxury personal luxury market encompasses watches, jewelry, accessories, shoes, bags, fragrances, cosmetics, glasses, headphones, and other premium items. The trend toward online shopping is escalating due to increasing Internet penetration and smartphone usage. Manufacturers broaden their distribution networks by collaborating with third-party e-retailers and launching their own websites. Tier-1 and tier-2 cities are significant targets for professional skincare product vendors, offering access to logistics and e-retailers for successful online distribution. Popular online retailers, like Amazon and Alibaba Group, provide a vast selection of luxury skincare products, including anti-aging, acne control, and pigmentation solutions. With the retail landscape evolving, online shopping offers opportunities for professional skincare product companies. Vendors, including LVMH, Kering Inc., Procter and Gamble Co., and L'Oreal SA, sell their products through their websites, contributing significantly to their revenue. Online platforms offer personalized shopping assistance and product comparisons, making them preferred channels for purchasing luxury personal luxury. Consumbers value secure transactions, cash-on-delivery options, convenient return policies, integrated consumer service, and 24-hour accessibility. Although the online distribution segment's market share is low due to consumer preference for offline channels, it is projected to witness growth during the forecast period. Major cosmetics manufacturers, such as Beiersdorf AG, expand their professional skincare e-retail businesses through partnerships with distributors, like NetEase Kaola, to gain a competitive edge and increase online sales.

Download a Sample

of our comprehensive report today to discover how AI-driven innovations are reshaping competitive dynamics

Research Analysis

The luxury e-tailing market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing online spending, smartphone penetration, and the influence of social media. Consumers are now able to browse and purchase designer goods from anywhere, at any time, using their mobile devices. Product design and innovation continue to be key differentiators in this market, with tech-savvy firms leveraging digital engagement and personalization to create unique shopping experiences. Publisher and designer goods businesses, as well as traditional luxury firms, are adapting to this new reality by launching mobile apps on platforms like Windows, iOS, and Android. Multichannel marketing and consumer experience are also critical factors, with small and medium businesses using macroeconomic indicators to navigate this dynamic market. Celebrity endorsement remains a powerful tool for driving sales, while the role of digital platforms in shaping consumer preferences and trends cannot be overstated.

Market Research Overview

Luxury e-tailing, or the sale of high-end and premium goods online, has seen significant growth in recent years. Driven by increasing online spending, smartphone penetration, and digital engagement, the market is witnessing innovation and multichannel marketing strategies from both designer goods businesses and traditional luxury firms. Social media and celebrity endorsements are also playing a crucial role in driving sales. The luxury e-tailing landscape is diverse, encompassing digital platforms such as e-commerce websites, mobile apps , and online marketplaces. Exclusive and prestigious brands in fashion, accessories, beauty, jewelry, watches, home décor, lifestyle products, business management, information technology, luxury food, and wine are all embracing the digital shift. Key components of luxury e-tailing include business management, information technology, B2B and B2C models, e-tailing components, micro environment analysis, and Porter's five forces. This report delves into the macroeconomic indicators, demand-side dynamics, and electronic retailing trends shaping the luxury e-tailing industry. The report covers leading manufacturers, cost structure analysis, sales and revenue analysis, price analysis, supply chain analysis, trade type analysis, product type analysis, research findings, conclusion, appendix, methodology, and data sources. Stay tuned for a comprehensive overview of the luxury e-tailing market, including regional market shares, historic market data, competitor overviews, entry strategies, regulatory framework, reimbursement scenario, and more.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation



Product



Personal Luxury



Food And Wine

Home Accessories

Channel



Multibrand

Monobrand

Geography



APAC



North America



Europe



Middle East And Africa South America



7

Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Company Landscape

11 Company Analysis

12 Appendix

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email:

[email protected]

Website:



SOURCE Technavio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED