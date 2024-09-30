(MENAFN- PR Newswire) In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Princesa by Ariana Vara celebrates a young Texas girl's show stopping entrance into adulthood and surprises three runners-up with exquisite gowns

Princesa by Ariana Vara

is proud to announce the fulfillment of a young girl's quinceañera dreams, as well as the incredible impact made by their recent Quinceañera Contest. Earlier this year, Princesa by Ariana Vara launched its Quinceañera Contest , offering young girls across the country the opportunity to make their quinceañera dreams a reality.

Princesa by Ariana Vara Quinceañera Contest Winner Breanna, family and fashion designer Evelyn Jia.

Contest Winner Breanna and Fashion Designer Evelyn Jia at Mon Cheri Bridals/Princesa by Ariana Vara Showroom

The grand prize winner received an all-expenses-paid 4-day/3-night trip to New York City to select her dream gown at the Mon Cheri Bridals/ Princesa by Ariana Vara showroom, along with a $1,000 allowance for her quinceañera celebration.

The contest's grand prize winner, a young girl from Texas named Breanna, joined us with her family, three-generations of empowered women, honoring quinceañera heritage, at the showroom last Friday 9/27, for a magical day filled with joy, tradition, and family unity, made more special by her exquisite, custom-selected Princesa by Ariana Vara gown. She will be celebrating her milestone birthday in March 2025 in stunning fashion.

The contest generated immense excitement and engagement, and Princesa made the decision to grant three runners-up their own exquisite gowns to amplify the impact of the contest.

"We are dedicated to making young girls feel like true royalty on one of the most important days of their lives," said Perla G. Jio, Senior Sales Development Executive at Mon Cheri Bridals, parent company of Princesa by Ariana Vara. "While only one girl could win the grand prize, we wanted to extend the magic to more deserving participants. By gifting gowns to the three runners-up, we ensured that their quinceañera moments were just as unforgettable."

For Latino families, a quinceañera is not only a rite of passage but also a profound cultural celebration that marks the transition from childhood to womanhood. The perfect gown plays a central role in this experience, embodying the beauty, grace, and individuality of each young girl as she steps into adulthood.

For years Princesa by Ariana Vara has been dedicated to helping families celebrate their quinceañera with unparalleled quality in every thread, fabric, and bead. They are present from the very beginning, as each young girl dreams of her perfect look for this special day, committed to transforming fantasy into a captivating reality with a collection truly fit for a princess.

For more information and to view the different collections, visit:

About Princesa by Ariana Vara

Princesa by Ariana Vara is the premier brand that puts the dreams of quinceañeras at the core of all designs, producing exclusive, high-quality, and beautiful gowns. The quinceañera wear company leads the way when it comes to the latest trends in gowns and understanding the value of tradition for Hispanic families. Princesa by Ariana Vara plays an organic role in the theme, tone, and color scheme of every quinceañera because the celebration of this important milestone starts with the gown. Headquartered in New Jersey, for more information on Princesa by Ariana Vara visit and follow the brand on Instagram and TikTok

at @princesabyarianavara.

SOURCE Princesa by Ariana Vara

