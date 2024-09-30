عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. Announces Record Revenue Of $52.89 Million, An Increase Of 6.5% For The First Half Of Fiscal Year 2024


9/30/2024 4:30:57 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) WENZHOU,
China, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZK International Group Co., Ltd.
(ZKIN)
("ZK International" or the "Company"),
a designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products primarily used for water and gas supplies, today announced its unaudited financial results for the six months ended March 31, 2024.

Financial Highlights for the First Half of Fiscal Year 202 4



For the Six Months Ended March 31,

($ millions, except per share data)

2024



2023



% Change

Revenue

$

52.89

$

49.66


6.50
%

Gross profit

$

3.35

$

3.17


5.68
%

Gross margin

6.33
%


6.38
%


-0.05% pp*

Income (loss) from operations

$

(0.16)

$

0.14


(2.14)
%

Operating margin

(0.31)
%


0.29
%


0.60% pp*

Net loss

$

(0.48)

$

(0.06)


-

Diluted earnings per share

$

(0.01)

$

0.00


-


* pp: percentage point(s)










  • Revenue increased 6.50% to a record 52.89 million for the six months ended March 31, 2024 from approximately $49.66 million for the six months ended March 31, 2023. During the first fiscal half of 2024, we observed an increase of demand for our piping products, primarily attributable to the real estate market recovery during the fiscal period. Raw materials price, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel, also increased. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the period.
  • Gross profit increased by 5.68% to $3.35 million. Gross margin was 6.33%, compared to 6.38% for the same period of the prior fiscal period. The rising costs of raw materials, particularly for stainless steel coil which is a key component of our products, has ourpaced the increase of our ASP which led to a slight decline in gross margin.
  • Loss from operations was $0.16 million, compared to income from operations of $0.14 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year. Operating margin was -0.31%, compared to 0.29% for the same period of the prior fiscal year.
  • Net loss was $0.48 million. This compared to a net loss of $0.06 million for the same period of the prior fiscal year.

Financial Results for the First Half of Fiscal Year 2023

Revenue

Revenue increased by $3,231,757 or 6.50%, to $52,887,156 for the six months ended March 31, 2024
from $49,655,399 for the six months ended March 31, 2023.
During the first fiscal half of 2024, we observed an increase of demand for our piping products, primarily attributable to the real estate market recovery during the fiscal period. Raw materials price, especially the price of nikel which is an important component of stainless steel, also increased. To minimize the impact the rise of raw material price, we increased our weighted average selling price ("ASP") during the period.

Gross Profit

Our gross profit increased
by 181,368, or 5.68%, to $3,350,010 for the six months ended March 31, 2024
from $3,168,642 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. Gross profit margin was 6.33% for the six months ended March 31, 2024, as compared to 6.38% for the six months ended March 31, 2023.
The increase of our gross profit was mainly attributable to the recovery of domestic real estate market, however the rising costs of raw materials, particularly for stainless steel coil which is a key component of our products, has outpaced the increase of our ASP which led to a slight decline in gross margin.

Selling and Marketing Expenses

We incurred $880,824 in selling and marketing expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $ 963,655 for the six months ended March 31, 20223. Selling and marketing expenses decreased
by $82,831, or 8.60%, during the six months ended March 31, 2024
compared to the six months ended March 31, 2023. This slight decrease
is primarily due to decreased
marketing
expenses.

General and Administrative expenses

We incurred $ 2,010,566
in general and administrative expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $1,443,743 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. General and administrative expenses increased by $566,823 or 39.26%, for the six months ended March 31, 2024
compared to the same period in 2023. The increase is primarily due to increase
in consulting expenses and employee salaries.

Research and Development Expenses

We incurred $622,805
in research and development expenses for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to $619,511 for the six months ended March 31, 2023. R&D expenses increased by $3294, or 0.53%, for the six months ended March 31, 2024
compared to the same period in 2023.

Income (loss) from Operations

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred operating loss of $164,185 for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to operating income of $141,734 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease of operating income of $305,919.

Other Income (Expenses)

Our interest income and expenses were $7,868
and $411,045, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to interest income and expenses of $25,123 and $386,527, respectively, for the six months ended March 31, 2023.

Net Income (loss)

As a result of the factors described above, we incurred net loss of $481,753
for the six months ended March 31, 2024, compared to net income of $57,080 for the six months ended March 31, 2023, a decrease in profit of $424,673

Financial Condition

As of March 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash and short-term investments totaled $5.06 million, compared to $5.05 million as of September 30, 2023. Short-term bank borrowings were $13.34 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $9.39 million as of September 30, 2023.

Accounts receivable was $20.56 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $14.97 million as of September 30, 2023. Inventories were $13.39 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $17.94 million as of September 30, 2023. Accounts payable was $2.18 million as of March 31, 2024, compared to $2.61 million as of September 30, 2023.

Total current assets and current liabilities were $62.05 million and $40.03 million, respectively, leading to a current ratio of 1.55 as of March 31, 2024. This compared to total current assets and current liabilities were $43.25 million and $24.89 million, respectively, and current ratio of 1.74 as of September 30, 2023.

About ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. is a
China-based designer, engineer, manufacturer, and supplier of patented high-performance stainless steel and carbon steel pipe products that require sophisticated water or gas pipeline systems. The Company owns 33 patents, 21 trademarks, 2 Technical Achievement Awards, and 10 National and Industry Standard Awards. ZK International is Quality Management System Certified (ISO9001), Environmental Management System Certified (ISO1401), and a National Industrial Stainless Steel Production Licensee that is focused on supplying steel piping for the multi-billion dollar industries of Gas and Water sectors.
ZK has supplied stainless steel pipelines for over 2,000 projects, including the Beijing National Airport, the "Water Cube", and "Bird's Nest", which were venues for the 2008 Beijing Olympics.
Emphasizing superior properties and durability of its steel piping, ZK International is providing a solution for the delivery of high quality, highly sustainable, environmentally sound drinkable water not only to the
China
market but also to international markets such as
Europe,
East Asia, and
Southeast Asia.

For more information please visit
. Additionally, please follow the Company on
Twitter ,
Facebook ,
YouTube , and
Weibo . For further information on the Company's SEC filings please visit
.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may," "will," "expect," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "could," "estimate" or "continue" or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantee of future performance and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of ZK International. Actual results may differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements due to risks and uncertainties, as well as other risk factors that are included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Although ZK International believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized.
In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by ZK International or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. ZK International does not undertake any obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Loss)

For the Six Months Ended March 31, 202 4
and 202 3 (Unaudited)

( IN U.S. DOLLARS, EXCEPT SHARE DATA)




For the Six Months Ended
March 31,



2024



2023

Revenues

52,887,156

$

49,655,399

Cost of sales

49,537,146


46,486,756

Gross profit



3,350,010




3,168,642









Operating expenses:






Selling and marketing expenses

880,824


963,655

General and administrative expenses

2,010,566


1,443,743

Research and development costs

622,805


619,511

Total operating expenses



3,514,195




3,026,909









Operating Income



164,185




141,734









Other income (expenses):






Interest expenses

(411,045)


(386,527)

Interest income

7,868


25,123

Other income (expenses), net

92,816


162,590

Total other income (expenses), net



(310,361)




(198,814)









Income (Loss) before income taxes



(474,546)




(57,080)









Income tax provision

-


-








Net income (loss)



(481,753)



$

(57,080)

Net income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests





1,663








Net income (loss) attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

(481,753)

$

(55,417)








Net income (loss)

(481,753)



$

(57,080)









Other comprehensive income:






Foreign currency translation adjustment





(1,912,369)








Total comprehensive income (loss)



(481,753)




(1,969,449)

Comprehensive income (loss) attributable to non-controlling interests

(9,284)


(10,076)

Comprehensive income attributable to ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

(472,468)




(1,979,525)









Basic and diluted earnings per share






Basic

-


-

Diluted

-


-

Weighted average number of shares outstanding






Basic

31,445,962


30,392,940

Diluted

31,445,962


30,518,893










ZK International Group Co., Ltd. and Subsidiaries

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of March 31, 202 4
and September 30, 202 3 (Unaudited)


( IN U.S. DOLLARS)




202 4

(Unaudited)



2023


Assets









Current assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$

4,945,913

$

4,994,411

Restricted cash

65,379


50,995

Short-term Investment

48,650


48,145

Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts of $6,686,864
and
$6,617,485, respectively

20,556,288


14,967,186

Notes
receivable

269,424


54,825

Other receivables

6,022,949


383,413

Due from related parties

1,532,776


-

Inventories

13,390,249


17,937,425

Advance to suppliers

15,216,014


4,810,044

Total current assets

62,047,642


43,246,444

Property, plant and equipment, net

7,822,460


7,836,017

Right-of use asset

18,573


43,840

Intangible assets, net

1,446,461


1,437,384

Long-term accounts receivable

5,585,636


5,527,682

Long-term investment

302,760


285,540

TOTAL ASSETS


$

77,223,532



$

58,668,977


LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$

2,178,436

$

2,611,220

Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

1,634,393


4,964,892

Lease liability - current portion

21,977


21,749

Accrued payroll and welfare

1,867,631


1,918,415

Advance from customers

16,847,355


821,694

Due to related parties

128,903


1,111,001

Convertible debentures

4,011,224


4,011,224

Short-term bank borrowings

13,336,426


9,388,706

Notes payables

-


41,118

Income tax payable

-


669

Total current liabilities

40,026,345


24,890,689

Bank borrowings – non-current

8,617,093


8,527,686

Lease liability - long term portion

11,935


11,811

TOTAL LIABILITIES


$

48,655,373



$

33,430,186











Equity







Common stock,
no
par value,
50,000,000
shares
authorized,
30,392,940
and
30,392,940
shares
issued
and
outstanding, respectively







Additional paid-in capital

76,386,898


72,886,898

Statutory surplus reserve

3,176,556


3,176,556

Subscription receivable

(125,000)


(125,000)

Retained earnings

(48,140,252)


(47,666,657)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(2,878,739)


(3,190,985)

Total equity attributable to ZK International Group Co.,
Ltd.

28,419,463


25,080,812

Equity attributable to non-controlling interests

148,696


157,980

Total equity

28,568,159


25,238,792

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY


$

77,223,532



$

58,668,977


SOURCE ZK International Group Co., Ltd.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108731703


PR Newswire

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search