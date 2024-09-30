Two Arrested For Setting Fire To Girls' School In Panjshir

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Authorities confirmed on Monday, September 30, that the Bibi Amina High School, located in Paranda, Bazarak, Panjshir province, was torched at around 9 p.m. the previous night.

Officials further stated that the fire department arrived promptly after the incident and extinguished the fire.

Police have arrested two individuals accused of setting fire to a girls' school in Panjshir province. The suspects have confessed to the crime, and their case is now under review.

Their case will be processed through the legal system.

The motive behind the arson and the identities of those involved remain unclear.

A similar incident had occurred in Panjshir province previously, indicating a worrying trend.

Since 2021, girls in Afghanistan have been banned from attending school beyond the sixth grade, deepening the country's educational and humanitarian crisis. The ban has left millions of girls without access to education, worsening poverty and hopelessness in the nation.

This policy has drawn widespread condemnation from the international community, with many calling it a violation of basic human rights. Amid dire poverty, the denial of education only exacerbates the country's suffering, leaving a generation of girls without prospects for a better future.

