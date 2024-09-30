Olumide Osunkoya Pleads Guilty To Illegally Operating Crypto ATM Network

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) LONDON, England – Olumide Osunkoya pleaded guilty to five offences at today's hearing at Westminster Magistrates' Court. This is the first UK conviction of its kind for offences relating to the operation of ATMs.

Osunkoya is due to be sentenced for running multiple ATMs without FCA registration, creating and using false documents, and for possession of criminal property.

Osunkoya illegally operated a of at least 11 crypto ATMs which processed more than £2.6M in crypto transactions between 29 December 2021 and 8 September 2023 – continued to operate and grow the crypto ATM network in local convenience shops across the UK despite being refused for registration with the FCA in 2021. Osunkoya completed no customer due diligence or source of funds checks on those who used the crypto ATMs.

The court heard evidence that those likely committing money laundering or tax evasion were using his machines. Osunkoya is suspected to have made substantial profit from the operation. The court also heard that Osunkoya created a false alias to try and evade FCA rules.

Sentencing for the offences will take place at Southwark Crown Court at a date to be confirmed.

