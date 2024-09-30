MUDA Case: Will Continue Protests Till Siddaramaiah Steps Down As CM, Says R. Ashoka

(MENAFN- IANS) Bengaluru, Oct 1 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Assembly, R. Ashoka on Monday said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will continue its protests and agitation until Chief Siddaramaiah resigns for his alleged involvement in the Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) scam, and the case is handed over to the CBI for investigation.

"Until then the protest would not stop. We demand the case be transferred to the CBI and CM Siddaramaiah resign. We will fight until these goals are achieved. This fight will not stop," Ashoka told reporters.

Earlier, in a surprising development, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah's wife, Parvathy, who is named as the second accused in the MUDA scam, returned the 14 sites allotted back to the MUDA on Monday.

"In connection with the above matter, you are aware that MUDA has allotted 14 plots of various sizes in Vijayanagar Phase 3 and 4 as compensation for the authority using my land measuring 3.16 acres in Survey No. 464 of Kesare Village, Kasaba Hobli, Mysore Taluk without land acquisition. I wish to surrender and return the compensation plots by cancelling the deeds of 14 plots executed in my favour by the MUDA. I am also handing over the possession of the plots back to the MUDA. Kindly take necessary steps in this regard as soon as possible," her submission to MUDA stated.

Along with the letter of submission, she also released a two-page statement about the development.

Ashoka, meanwhile, prayed for a good health of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and also wished him a long life.

However, he suggested that Kharge should not challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"Kharge may fulfill his dream of becoming Chief Minister of Karnataka once, but bringing down Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the prime ministerial position is impossible. Trying to do this with the sinking ship of Congress is a daydream," Ashoka said.

Ashoka also called for action against Lokayukta ADGP M. Chandrashekhar, accusing him of making derogatory remarks against Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

He urged the Central and state governments to take action against the official while criticising him for bypassing the proper legal process and writing letters to lower-level officials instead of addressing the matter directly.

"The officer has acted beyond his limits, which is condemnable. The Chief Secretary of the government should take action against him," Ashoka said.