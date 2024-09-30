War Update: 80 Combat Clashes Along Frontlines Over Past Day, Most In Lyman Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the day, there have been 80 combat clashes, with the most occurring in the Lyman, Pokrovsk, and Toretsk sectors.

This is according to the General Staff update as of 16:00, Monday, September 30, posted on , Ukrinform reports.

"The situation along the line of combat contact remains tense. Ukrainian defenders continue to actively resist the Russian aggressor, inflicting losses in manpower and equipment. In total, since the beginning of the day, 80 combat clashes have occurred," the report said.

According to the General Staff, border settlements in Sumy, Chernihiv, and Kharkiv regions continue to suffer from artillery shelling from the Russian territory. The settlements of Stukalivka, Bobylivka, Vidrodzhenivske, Tymofiivka, Novodmytrivka, Malushyne, Svoboda, Obody, Brusky, and Velyka Pysarivka were hit by fire from barrel artillery and multiple rocket launchers.

Additionally, the enemy launched airstrikes on the settlements of Studenok, Kucherivka, and Budivelne, using seven guided bombs. The Russians are also bombing Kursk region: according to available information, nine strikes have been carried out on its territory by twelve guided bombs.

Furthermore, in the Kharkiv sector , Russian occupiers launched seven unsuccessful attacks on the defensive positions of the Ukrainian forces near Burhuvatka, Starytsia, and Vovchansk, with two clashes still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk sector , the Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy attacks near Synkivka, Novosynove, Hlushkivka, and Vyshneve, with two more clashes continuing near Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector , the invaders launched 14 attacks near Hrekivka, Makiivka, Nevske, Novosadove, Dibrova, Serebrianka, Hryhorivka, and in the Serebrianskyi Forest. Ten clashes have already ended, and four more are ongoing. The enemy used aviation in the area of the Serebrianskyi Forest, launching over 60 unguided aerial rockets.

The enemy conducted two offensive operations in the Siversk sector , near the settlements of Verkhniokamianske and Bilohorivka, both of which were repelled by Ukrainian defenders. The enemy also launched an airstrike near Siversk, using six bombs.

In the Kramatorsk sector , the invaders, supported by aviation, carried out two assaults on Ukrainian positions near Chasiv Yar. One battle has ended, while another is still ongoing.

In the Toretsk sector , there were ten enemy attacks near Toretsk, Zalizne, Nelipivka, and Shcherbynivka. The aggressor launched an airstrike on Kostiantynivka, using three bombs.

In the Pokrovsk sector , since the beginning of the day, the invaders have made 13 attempts to push Ukrainian defenders from their positions near Novotoretske, Sukha Balka, Mykolaivka, Selydove, and Mykhailivka. The Ukrainian defense forces have held off the assaults and repelled seven attacks, with six clashes still ongoing. Enemy losses are being clarified.

In the Kurakhove sector , the occupiers conducted eight unsuccessful attacks near Heorhiivka, Kostiantynivka, and Katerynivka and launched an airstrike near the settlement of Shevchenko, using four guided bombs.

In the Vremivka sector , the Ukrainian units repelled six Russian assaults near Vuhledar, Bohoyavlenka, and Zolota Nyva. The occupiers carried out airstrikes on Novodonetske, Tamarivka, Novodarivka, and Bohoyavlenka, dropping a total of 21 bombs.

In the Orikhiv sector, the enemy made one unsuccessful attack on the Ukrainian defenders' positions. At the same time, the Russian aggressor is carrying out airstrikes and artillery shelling on the Ukrainian positions and settlements. A total of 10 unguided rockets and seven bombs were used near Mala Tokmachka, Piatykhatky, and Veselianka.

In the Huliaipole and Prydniprovske sector s, no enemy offensive actions have been recorded at this time.

As reported by Ukrinform, there were 153 combat clashes on the front lines the previous day, with the hottest situation in the Pokrovsk sector.