Baerbock Supports Idea Of West Supplying Long-Range Missiles To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) German Foreign Annalena Baerbock supports the idea of ​​the West supplying Ukraine with long-range missiles for self-defense, even though German Chancellor Olaf Scholz takes a different position on the issue.

This is reported by DW , Ukrinform saw.

"I always said that they (long-range missiles - ed.) play an important role, especially for overcoming the mine belt in the east of Ukraine," she said on the air of ARD.

When asked about the possibility of supplying Kyiv with other types of weapons from Germany, the top noted that she had already clearly expressed her opinion on the issue, but German Chancellor Olaf Scholz holds a different stance. "And in the coalition, in the democratic coalition, it happens that if the partners cannot agree on one point, we cannot support it (the supply of long-range weapons to Ukraine - ed.). Then the Americans, the British, and the French do it," Baerbock said.

The head of the German Foreign Ministry once again expressed her support for continued German military aid to Ukraine. According to her, this support is critical given the possibility of the former president of the U.S., Donald Trump, returning to the White House if he wins the election.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, Ukraine asked Germany for Taurus missiles in May 2023. Many politicians in Germany support the idea, but Federal Chancellor Olaf Scholz and several ministers oppose it. Scholz insists that Germany cannot allow Ukraine to program Taurus missiles on its own, and that Berlin will not deploy its soldiers to perform these functions because of the“escalation” risk.

At the same time, the German government intends to allocate an additional EUR 400 million in military aid to Ukraine this year.