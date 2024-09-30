Singer Jamala's Documentary Gets Gold Dophin Awards At Cannes Festival

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A Ukrainian documentary "Jamala. Songs of Freedom" won at the Cannes Corporate & TV Awards.

The star artist broke the news on her page, reports Ukrinform.

"I'm reading this and I can't believe it... Out of almost 800 applications from 46 countries, the Cannes jury selected this particular to win and receive the Dolphin in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category," she wrote.

The film, which tells about the singer's work and support for Ukraine at the outset of Russia's full-scale invasion, won in the Human Concerns and Social Issues category, receiving the Gold Dolphin trophy.

"This film is about us, about each of us. In every frame of this film is what Ukrainians have been experiencing for the past three years. This is about the developments since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion, about these three years of losses, pain, suffering, expectations, and uncertainty. But at the same time, the film is about our desperate fight for our freedom," the singer said.

Earlier, Ukrinform reported that "20 Days in Mariupol", Jamala and "The Witch of Konotop" won the acclaimed Shevchenko Prize.

It should be recalled that in 2016, Jamala won the Eurovision Song Contest with an entry 1944, telling a harrowing story of the mass deportation of Crimean Tatars by the Stalin regime in the Soviet era.