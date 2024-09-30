Russians Attack DTEK Brigade With Drone In Dnipropetrovsk Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian invaders attacked DTEK's repair team with drones while it was working to repair damaged overhead lines near the front line in the Dnipro region.

DTEK Group reported this on , Ukrinform reports.

An enemy drone hit a company car and completely destroyed it. The power engineers managed to hide and thus remained unharmed.

“Our colleagues have been successfully evacuated from the site of the attack ,” the company said.

As reported by Ukrinform, on September 30, the Russian army attacked Nikopol and Synelnyk districts of Dnipropetrovsk oblast, causing a number of damages and two fires.

Photo: DTEK