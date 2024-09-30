Watch: Moderate Rains Hit Dubai, Hail In Other Emirates As Orange Alert Issued

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 1:24 PM

Last updated: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 9:43 PM

Moderate rains hit Dubai on Monday afternoon, as some parts of the UAE also saw heavy rains and some hail.

The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange alert for convective clouds formation associated with rainfall, with the alert lasting until 9pm today.

Earlier this day, rain were seen in some areas of the country, as the weather department predicted that it will rain in some internal and southern parts of the country.

Photo: X/NCM

Watch this video of moderate rains hitting Dubai this afternoon:

In a social media post, the weather department also sent out an alert notifying residents about heavy rains in various parts of Ras Al Khaimah. Wadi nestled in the northern emirate came back to life as the rain accounted for the flowing reefs in Ghalila.

Watch the video here as shared by Storm Centre:

Watch this video of rain and some hail hitting some areas of the country today as shared by Storm Centre:

Today's showers will be accompanied by winds reaching up to 60km/hr. These winds could cause blowing dust and sand, which may reduce horizontal visibility to less than 3000 metres over some eastern and northern areas.

On Sunday, residents in the areas of Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain and Ras Al Khaimah experienced rains and some drizzles . Meanwhile, small hail fell over Sharjah's Al Dhaid Road.

The National Centre of Meteorology issued orange and yellow alerts in these northern emirates.

The rainy conditions experienced by residents across various parts of the UAE came after the weather department's forecast predicted rainfall until September 30 .

These scattered rainy conditions are to be expected as the country transitions to cooler temperatures as the autumn equinox observed on September 22 marked the end of UAE summer.

Safety advisory

NCM advised residents to avoid driving unless absolutely necessary. In cases where they must drive, residents are urged to be vigilant and exercise caution when driving. When visibility is reduced, it is important to switch on their low beam lights. Residents are also reminded to follow weather forecasts and be ready to comply with instructions.

In a post on X, Abu Dhabi municipality also called on residents to adhere to modified speed limits, avoid valleys, carry first aid kits, and prepare alternative light sources, as various parts of the emirate had also seen light to moderate rainfall today.

In emergency situations such as flood, falling trees or tilting lampposts, residents are urged to call 993.

