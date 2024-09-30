Greenzo Energy Secures Green Hydrogen Project At Ennore Supercritical Thermal Power Plant

(MENAFN- KNN India) Chennai, Sep 30 (KNN)

Greenzo Energy, a leading of alkaline electrolyzers, announced on Monday that it has won a major green hydrogen project in Tamil Nadu.



The project was awarded through a competitive bidding process and will be implemented at the Ennore SEZ Supercritical Thermal Power (TPP), which is operated by the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO).

The green hydrogen project marks a significant advancement in India's push towards cleaner sources. Greenzo Energy will establish a hydrogen generation facility capable of producing 20 normal cubic meters (Nm3) of hydrogen per hour.



This initiative supports India's National Hydrogen Mission, which aims to decarbonise key industries and promote the use of sustainable fuels.

The electrolyzers required for the hydrogen production will be manufactured at Greenzo Energy's cutting-edge facility located in Sanand, Gujarat.



The project is expected to be completed on time, and Bharat Heavy Electricals Limited (BHEL) has been appointed by TANGEDCO as the project engineering management company. BHEL's involvement brings additional expertise and oversight to ensure successful project execution.

Speaking on this milestone, Sandeep Agarwal, Managing Director of Greenzo Energy India, stated,“As the capacity for grid and renewable energy continues to grow, our scalable solutions and indigenously developed electrolysers will address the increasing demand for green hydrogen in India.



We are looking forward to supporting TANGEDCO's transition to a cleaner energy landscape through this project by utilising our market knowledge, extensive experience, and technology to make a substantial impact.”

Greenzo Energy's participation in the Ennore SEZ TPP project further cements its leadership role in the green hydrogen sector.



The company is focused on developing, owning, and operating green hydrogen infrastructure, and delivering zero-emission energy solutions across India. With this new project, Greenzo is set to enhance its portfolio and contribute significantly to the country's clean energy goals.

This project not only aligns with the global shift towards green hydrogen but also underscores India's growing role in fostering sustainable energy transitions.



As the nation accelerates its efforts to reduce carbon emissions, projects like these will play a pivotal role in shaping the energy landscape of the future.

(KNN Bureau)