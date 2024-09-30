Ministry Of Water Prepares Weather And Rainfall Stations For Upcoming Season

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

The Ministry of Water and Irrigation has completed maintenance and inspection of its climate and rainfall monitoring stations across the country, ensuring their readiness for the 2024-2025 rainy season.Minister Raed Abu Saud confirmed that technical teams have carried out essential preparations to ensure the ministry is fully equipped to handle the expected rainfall.In a statement issued on Monday, Abu Saud emphasized the ministry's commitment to managing water resources, noting that this annual maintenance of the monitoring system is critical for tracking rainfall data in real-time and supporting climate change mitigation efforts.Jihad Al-Mahamid, Secretary-General of the Ministry, noted that the teams have meticulously ensured that all measuring equipment is functioning correctly.He also emphasized the importance of the data collected for planning water management projects, as well as for broader urban and infrastructure planning.The ministry's network, which includes over 300 stations, operates remotely, allowing local teams to collect, analyze, and verify rainfall data.The data is then used for regular reports on water resources, helping manage everything from flood risks to agricultural water needs.The rainfall data, including total amounts and intensity, plays a key role in planning future water and development projects, and supports infrastructure improvements across the country.