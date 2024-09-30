Cuts For A Cause: Mobile Barbershop Offered Kids Free Haircuts To Support Elementary Education

MENAFN - PR Newswire) -For every FREE clipper cut at the mobile barbershop, men's grooming leader Wahl® donated $100 to the Kansas City Public Foundation-

STERLING, Ill., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading of hair clippers,

Wahl® has long supported those who groom for good - because putting clippers in the right hands can be a powerful thing. A perfect example of this is Kansas City, MO, native Dr. Christopher

McNeil. McNeil who works as the Director of Career and Technical Education at Kansas City Public Schools, started his program 'Books and Barbers' to provide free haircuts, books, and mentorship to elementary school students within the Kansas City Public School District. To celebrate

McNeil's ability to combine good grooming with goodwill, Wahl® brought its mobile barbershop to the Kansas City Public Library: Southeast Branch

on International Literacy Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. F or every FREE child's haircut, Wahl®

donated money to support the Kansas City Public Schools Foundation and raised $5,000.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop gave Kansas City Public School students free haircuts, and Kansas City football star Justin Reid did a special book reading. It was all to celebrate International Literacy Day and support the 'Books and Barbers' program, which provides free haircuts, books, and mentorship.

On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, the Wahl Mobile Barbershop gave Kansas City Public School students free haircuts, and football star Justin Reid did a special book reading. It was all to celebrate International Literacy Day and support the 'Books and Barbers' program, which provides free haircuts, books, and mentorship.

Continue Reading

In addition to free haircuts for the children, there were free books - and a book reading from Kansas City football star Justin Reid .

After the book reading, McNeil was presented with a $5,000 donation check from Wahl®, and one student was presented with a special gift.

According to

McNeil, 'Books and Barbers' is about more than just free haircuts. "We try to recreate what's special about barbershops by offering students a safe space where they can learn about life and glean wisdom from amazing mentors. It's also a way for us to increase the kids' love of learning and literacy," he explained.

For more information about

Wahl's® charitable efforts, visit CutsForACause , or for haircutting tips and tools visit WahlUSA

or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok

and

Facebook .

About

Wahl® Grooming

Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .

SOURCE WAHL

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED