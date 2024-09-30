Cuts For A Cause: Mobile Barbershop Offered Kids Free Haircuts To Support Elementary Education
Date
9/30/2024 1:16:09 PM
(MENAFN
- PR Newswire)
-For every FREE clipper cut at the mobile barbershop, men's grooming leader Wahl® donated $100 to the Kansas City Public schools
Foundation-
STERLING, Ill., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As a leading manufacturer of hair clippers,
Wahl® has long supported those who groom for good - because putting clippers in the right hands can be a powerful thing. A perfect example of this is Kansas City, MO, native Dr. Christopher
McNeil. McNeil who works as the Director of Career and Technical Education at Kansas City Public Schools, started his program 'Books and Barbers' to provide free haircuts, books, and mentorship to elementary school students within the Kansas City Public School District. To celebrate
McNeil's ability to combine good grooming with goodwill, Wahl® brought its mobile barbershop to the Kansas City Public Library: Southeast Branch
on International Literacy Day, Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024. F or every FREE child's haircut, Wahl®
donated money to support the Kansas City Public Schools Foundation and raised $5,000.
Continue Reading
On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, the Wahl® Mobile Barbershop gave Kansas City Public School students free haircuts, and Kansas City football star Justin Reid did a special book reading. It was all to celebrate International Literacy Day and support the 'Books and Barbers' program, which provides free haircuts, books, and mentorship.
On Sunday, Sept. 8, 2024, the Wahl Mobile Barbershop gave Kansas City Public School students free haircuts, and football star Justin Reid did a special book reading. It was all to celebrate International Literacy Day and support the 'Books and Barbers' program, which provides free haircuts, books, and mentorship.
In addition to free haircuts for the children, there were free books - and a book reading from Kansas City football star Justin Reid .
After the book reading, McNeil was presented with a $5,000 donation check from Wahl®, and one student was presented with a special gift.
According to
McNeil, 'Books and Barbers' is about more than just free haircuts. "We try to recreate what's special about barbershops by offering students a safe space where they can learn about life and glean wisdom from amazing mentors. It's also a way for us to increase the kids' love of learning and literacy," he explained.
For more information about
Wahl's® charitable efforts, visit CutsForACause , or for haircutting tips and tools visit WahlUSA
or follow @WahlGrooming on Instagram , TikTok
and
Facebook .
About
Wahl® Grooming
Celebrating its 105th anniversary, Wahl® continues to help men look and feel their best with innovative products manufactured to define and elevate the men's grooming category. The company set the standard with the first-ever practical electric hair clipper in 1919, and later strengthened its leadership with the world's first battery-powered facial hair trimmer. It's this continued commitment to excellence that has solidified Wahl's® place as the world's go-to brand for men's grooming solutions. For more information, visit WahlUSA .
SOURCE WAHL
WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE?
440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers
9k+
Digital Media
Outlets
270k+
Journalists
Opted In
GET STARTED
MENAFN30092024003732001241ID1108730477
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.