RG Kar Case: Sandip Ghosh, Abhijit Mondal To Remain In Judicial Custody Till Oct 4

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Sep 30 (IANS) A special court in Kolkata on Monday ordered that the former and controversial principal of R.G. Kar Medical College & Hospital in Kolkata Sandip Ghosh and the former Station House Officer of Tala Station Abhijit Mondal will remain in judicial custody till October 4 in connection with the ghastly rape and murder of a junior doctor within the premises of the state-run hospital last month.

On Monday, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) counsel initially sought three days of CBI custody for Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal. However, the judge of the special court advised them to explore the possibilities of questioning the duo in judicial custody.

Thereafter, the CBI counsel revised the plea and pleaded for 14 days of judicial custody for Ghosh and Mondal along with the permission to question them.

The judge of the special court made an observation that, considering the progress of the investigation as to date, the accused duo seemed to be having nothing in their favour.

However, at the same time, the court observed that in future the CBI should be more careful about making their applications on this matter.

The special court also directed the correctional home superintendent to make arrangements for a special room where the CBI officials could question Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal.

The court also observed that although the counsels of the accused duo would be able to meet their clients, they would not be allowed to be present at the time of questioning.

Meanwhile, sources aware of the development said that the investigating officials have come across some more crucial clues in the case for which further questioning of Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal are required.

The main charges in connection with the rape-murder case against Sandip Ghosh and Abhijit Mondal are misleading the initial investigation and tampering with the evidence.

The case was being initially probed by the Kolkata Police. However, the investigation was later handed over to the CBI on the orders of the Calcutta High Court.