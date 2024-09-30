Rwanda Issues Guidelines To Curb Marburg Spread As Death Toll Hits Eight

(MENAFN- IANS) Kigali, Sep 30 (IANS) Rwanda's of has announced new guidelines to curb the spread of the Marburg virus (MVD) following an alarming rise in fatalities.

The death toll from the MVD has reached eight, with 26 confirmed cases and 18 individuals currently in isolation and receiving treatment, the ministry said in a statement late on Sunday.

In response to the situation, the ministry suggested that people maintain normal business activities while reinforcing personal hygiene measures.

According to the statement, citizens are urged to avoid close contact with individuals exhibiting symptoms of the virus, which include high fever, severe headaches, muscle aches, vomiting and diarrhea.

To further contain the spread of the disease, visits to hospitalized patients will be prohibited for the next 14 days, with only one caregiver allowed per patient at a time, Xinhua news agency reported.

All healthcare facilities are required to implement strict protocols for receiving and managing patients displaying symptoms of the MVD, ensuring full compliance with infection prevention and control measures.

In the unfortunate event of a death due to the virus, the ministry has prohibited wakes and home vigils to mitigate the risk of further transmission. Funeral services for those who succumbed to the MVD will be restricted to a maximum of 50 attendees, while open-casket viewings are not allowed in homes, churches or mosques and will only be conducted in designated areas within healthcare facilities, with strict limits on the number of participants.

The ministry reassured the public that additional measures will be introduced as the situation develops.

During a press conference earlier Sunday, Rwandan Health Minister Sabin Nsanzimana revealed that the ministry is closely monitoring more than 300 individuals identified as contacts of confirmed MVD cases.