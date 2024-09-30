(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) First-of-its-kind in-human studies reveal unprecedented detail in brain signal mapping, advancing brain-computer interface technology

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, researchers from the Perelman School of at the University of Pennsylvania (Penn Medicine) and West Virginia University's Neuroscience Institute (RNI) unveiled groundbreaking findings from recent in-human studies in partnership with Precision Neuroscience Corporation (Precision), a leader in developing brain–computer interface (BCI) technology. The results will be presented at the 2024 Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) annual meeting, held in Houston, TX, taking place from September 28 - October 2.



Decoding movement at Penn Medicine

The study 'Deciphering Spatiotemporal Patterns in The Motor Cortex Using a High-Density Micro-Electrocorticography Array' highlights the advanced capabilities of Precision's Layer 7 Cortical Interface. This research, conducted during deep brain stimulation in a patient performing hand gestures, involved the use of Precision's 1,024 electrode array to monitor motor cortex activity. For the first time, researchers were able to record spatial and temporal neural patterns in unprecedented detail providing a new understanding of how the brain controls movement.

“To develop technology that will restore function for patients with paralysis, we need to first decode how the brain controls movement,” said Dr. Iahn Cajigas, Assistant Professor of Neurosurgery and Bioengineering at Penn Medicine and principal investigator of the Research Engineering Strategies To Recovery (RESToRe) Laboratory.“By capturing highly detailed, real-time neural activity we have gained unprecedented insights into what brain activity influences motor function.”

Qasim Qureshi, a Neurosurgery Research Specialist at Penn Medicine, will discuss Spatiotemporal dynamics on Monday, September 30 from 3:32 to 3:38pm.

Live language mapping at Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute

Kate Gelman, who has worked with Precision for three years and is representing Dr. Peter Konrad and the RNI team at West Virginia University, will present pioneering research findings from Precision's ongoing in-human studies at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute (RNI). The interactive poster session,“First-in-Human Language Mapping Using a Novel Thin Film μECoG Array”, will take place on September 30 from 4:30 to 6pm, offering an unprecedented glimpse into real-time speech mapping and decoding.

The study, conducted using Precision's revolutionary Layer 7 Cortical Interface, marks a significant breakthrough in understanding neural activity related to speech. Gelman will share how the device's high-channel count and minimally invasive array allow researchers to read, record, and map neural activity associated with speech production without harming delicate brain tissue.

For the first time, researchers at WVU RNI were able to observe neural activity linked to speech in real time and decode speech intent before words are spoken, with an impressive 80-90% accuracy. These findings have transformative potential, laying the groundwork for future innovations in brain-computer interface (BCI) technology and clinical applications. This breakthrough brings BCI technology one step closer to clinical use, enabling enhanced communication capabilities for patients with neurological conditions affecting speech.

“BCI technology has the potential to transform the lives of people living with paralysis,” said Dr. Benjamin Rapoport, Co-founder and Chief Science Officer at Precision,“But to achieve this, we need a deep understanding of how neural activity corresponds to movement and speech. With our device, which offers hundreds of times the resolution of traditional electrodes, we are recording the most detailed neural signals ever captured, paving the way for a highly impactful BCI solution.”

Precision is currently testing its device in patients through research collaborations with West Virginia University's Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute, University of Pennsylvania's Perelman School of Medicine (Penn Medicine), and Mount Sinai Health System in New York, and is set to expand its research partnerships in the coming year.

The research at the Rockefeller Neuroscience Institute is partially funded through Precision Neuroscience Corporation and NSF #05292024. The research conducted at Penn Medicine is funded by NIH NINDS K12 (1K12NS129164) with electrodes and personnel support provided by Precision. The Layer 7 is an investigational device that is not available for sale in the United States.

About Precision

Precision Neuroscience is dedicated to developing breakthrough treatments for neurological disorders affecting millions of people worldwide. The company is pioneering the only brain–computer interface designed to be minimally invasive, safely removable, and capable of processing large amounts of neural data. To learn more about how Precision is connecting human intelligence and artificial intelligence, visit .

