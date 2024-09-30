Ayush Tackling Diabetes, Liver Diseases With Evidence-Based Treatments: Prataprao Jadhav

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Sep 30 (IANS) Ayush is tackling and liver diseases with evidence-based treatments, Prataprao Jadhav, Union of State (Independent Charge), of Ayush, said on Monday.

The Minister said this while speaking at the Ayush Medical Value Summit 2024 in Mumbai.

"Ayush is tackling issues like diabetes and liver diseases with evidence-based treatments, aiming for accessibility for all. We urge the to provide free Ayush for all," Prataprao Jadhav said.

The Minister said that Ayurveda, Yoga, Unani, Siddha, and Homeopath are "India's natural beauty" that is "attracting thousands of international tourists annually".

The Minister said that Ayush aims to provide comprehensive health services encompassing "physical, mental, and spiritual well-being, making India a global leader in health tourism".

"Ayush has gained global recognition. It is now vital to India's healthcare system, including integration into AIIMS and defence hospitals. With the G-20 presidency, we have positioned Ayush globally, integrating these practices into various healthcare systems and institutions nationwide," Jadhav said.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary in the Ministry of Ayush said that the size of Ayush sector has increased dramatically.

Citing an analysis by RIES (Research in Information Systems), an autonomous institute under the Ministry of External Affairs, Kotecha said "the size of the Ayush sector grew from $3 million in 2014 to $18.1 million in 2020 -- an increase of sixfold within six years".

"The size of the service sector has surpassed that of the manufacturing sector, with the service sector valued at Rs 1.7 lakh crore. The combined size of the manufacturing and service sectors stands at Rs 3.3 lakh crore," Kotecha said.

Meanwhile, the Ayush Ministry has also signed an MoU with the Ministry of Tourism to enhance Ayush and medical value travel.

The ministries called on the state governments to collaborate with their tourism departments to promote Ayurvedic wellness travel and ancient sites of significance.