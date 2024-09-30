UAE Embraces U.S. A.I. Partnership, Distances From Chinese Tech

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The United Arab Emirates has pivoted away from Chinese investments and towards a new artificial intelligence partnership with the United States.



This move marks a significant shift in the UAE's tech alliances and geopolitical strategy. The agreement, formalized on September 23, 2024, outlines principles for cooperation on AI development and implementation.



Under the new partnership, Emirati state-owned tech companies will avoid collaborating with Chinese AI firms flagged by the US as national security concerns.



This decision follows months of American pressure on the UAE to reduce its tech ties with China.



The UAE had previously invested heavily in Chinese tech companies, including a $100 million stake in ByteDance , the owner of TikTok.



The partnership aims to promote international AI standards, align regulatory frameworks, and foster ethical AI research and development.







It also focuses on deepening cooperation in cybersecurity and facilitating bilateral investment in AI infrastructure.



Both countries have committed to supporting talent development and exchange in the AI field. For the UAE, this partnership offers access to cutting-edge US technology and expertise.



The country has been actively pursuing a leadership role in AI as part of its economic diversification strategy.



In 2017, the UAE became the first country to appoint a Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.



The US views this partnership as a strategic move to counter China's growing influence in the Middle East tech sector.



It also aligns with broader efforts to strengthen ties with the UAE. During the same meeting, President Biden announced that the UAE would now have "major defense partner" status.

UAE Embraces US A.I. Partnership, Distances from Chinese Tech

Despite this shift towards the US in sensitive technologies, analysts expect the UAE to maintain a balanced approach.



Collaboration with Chinese firms will likely continue in politically neutral fields such as renewable energy and infrastructure projects.



This reflects the UAE's strategy of maintaining positive relations with both global powers. The UAE's AI sector has shown significant growth in recent years.







By 2023, the country had 54 startup companies operating in the energy sector, with 21 in renewables and 12 in energy storage.



In the first half of 2024, UAE energy startups secured $30 million in funding, surpassing the previous year's total.



This new AI partnership between the UAE and US represents a crucial development in the ongoing technological competition between the US and China.



It highlights the complex geopolitical landscape that smaller nations must navigate as they pursue technological advancement and economic growth.



The long-term implications of this shift remain to be seen, but it undoubtedly marks a new chapter in the UAE's tech strategy and international relations.

MENAFN30092024007421016031ID1108730041