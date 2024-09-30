Resolve Announces Partnership With Tennessee Medical Association

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Empowering Physicians with Contract Review Services and Compensation Data

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, September 30, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Resolve is pleased to announce a new partnership with The Tennessee Medical Association (TNMed ). Resolve is a leading provider of physician employment contract review and data services. This collaboration will offer TMA members access to expert support in navigating and negotiating their employment contracts, whether they are starting new positions or re-negotiating existing agreements.“As the shifts more towards employment of physicians, we were happy to partner with a company like Resolve to service our members and their contract needs,” said Russ Miller, TMA CEO.Resolve is recognized for its expertise in guiding physicians through the often complex process of contract negotiations, with a focus on optimizing compensation packages, securing work-life balance, and ensuring job stability. By offering tailored contract review and compensation data, Resolve helps physicians avoid common pitfalls like unfair agreements or burnout. TMA members will now have access to these essential services at a specially discounted rate.About ResolveA physician-founded and physician-driven company, Resolve is bringing change to employment contracts by providing transparency into the physician market. Utilizing the most accurate data on compensation and other contract terms, paired with a specialized legal team, Resolve provides the insights and expertise physicians need to negotiate for fair contracts and take control of their careers. To learn more, visit resolve .About The Tennessee Medical AssociationThe Tennessee Medical Association (TMA) is the largest and most influential organization for physicians in the state. TMA advocates for the interests of physicians and patients, promoting high standards of medical care and advancing the professional interests of physicians. With a wide range of member benefits, including career support and advocacy, TMA is dedicated to improving the practice environment for its members. For more information, visit tnmed.

