Orbán Seeks To Organize Ukraine-Russia 'Peace Summit'

Orbán Seeks To Organize Ukraine-Russia 'Peace Summit'
Date
9/30/2024 10:10:04 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán has held intensive talks with representatives from China and Brazil in an attempt to initiate a peace summit between Ukraine and Russia.
This is according to Euronews , Ukinform reports.
“On the sidelines of last week's UN General Assembly, the Hungarian leader quietly worked the room, asking China and Brazil to join him in organising a peace summit that would bring Moscow and Kyiv to the negotiating table,” the message reads.
This effort took place in New York during the UN General Assembly.
Orbán is set to organize a 'peace summit' between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian leader Vladimir Putin through international partners.
Reportedly, Orbán's plans have garnered support from 15 countries. Discussions are ongoing about where the potential summit might take place. In addition to Hungary, China, and Brazil, France and Switzerland are also expected to participate.
As previously reported by Ukrinform, European Council President Charles Michel criticized Orbán for his self-declared 'peace mission' regarding Ukraine and reminded him that Hungary's presidency in the EU Council does not grant it any role in representing the European Union on the international stage, nor has it received any mandate to conduct negotiations on behalf of the EU.
