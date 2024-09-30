GOYA FOODS PROVIDES FOOD ASSISTANCE TO VICTIMS OF HURRICANE HELENE IN FLORIDA, GEORGIA, AND THE CAROLINAS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) JERSEY CITY, N.J., Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic-owned food company in the United States, is providing food donations to families and individuals greatly affected by Hurricane Helene in Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas.

By collaborating with Sweetwater Mission FoodBank and Lara Trump in North and South Carolina, Global Empowerment Mission in Florida, and Atlanta Community Food Pantry in Georgia, Goya will effectively distribute food to communities where it is needed most.

"In the face of Hurricane Helene's devastation, Goya stands united with the resilient communities of Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas, embodying the spirit of compassion and support. Together, we nourish hope and rebuild lives, reminding everyone that even in the darkest times, we can share the light of generosity," said Bob Unanue, the President and CEO of Goya Foods.

By collaborating with Sweetwater Mission FoodBank and Lara Trump in North and South Carolina, Global Empowerment Mission in Florida, and Atlanta Community Food Pantry in Georgia, Goya will effectively distribute food to communities where it is needed most. The donated items include essential pantry staples like beans, rice, canned vegetables, broth, and spices, enabling families to cook hearty and nutritious meals.

Through its global initiative, Goya Cares, Goya has consistently led the charge in responding to natural disasters and humanitarian crises, contributing millions of pounds of food annually across the United States and around the globe. Recently, Goya has provided food assistance to communities in Texas, Mexico, Maui, California, Turkey, and Syria.

