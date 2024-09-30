International Soccer Academy's Youth Soccer Players Kick Off Season In Europe

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Successful Launch of Soccer Teams at

FC Bayern, Hertha BSC, Cadiz CF and Algeciras CF

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- International Soccer Academy

announces the successful launch of its 2024/25 season with four elite soccer programs in Europe. Players from the USA, Canada, and Australia arrived in Spain and Germany to join the prestigious clubs FC Bayern , Hertha BSC , Cádiz CF , and Algeciras CF . These elite soccer players train extensively under the guidance of some of Europe's most renowned coaches, setting the stage for a season filled with growth, competition and opportunity.

Continue Reading

International Soccer Academy's American Youth Soccer Players at FC Bayern, Hertha BSC, and Cadiz CF

Hertha BSC Integrated Academy Team in Berlin, Deutschland. INTERNATIONAL SOCCER ACADEMY (Foto von City-Press GmbH Bildagentur)

Post this





International Soccer Academy co-founder Eddie Loewen expressed his excitement about this season, "This year, we are thrilled to offer even more opportunities for young soccer players to experience the best European training environments."

The players train 20+ hours weekly with their UEFA PRO Licensed Head coaches Klaus Augenthaler

at FC Bayern, Patrick Weiser

at Hertha BSC, Pablo Sánchez

at Cádiz CF, as well as UEFA A Licensed coach José Galán

at Algeciras CF.

Players in our residential academies in Europe play weekly international soccer matches. Hertha BSC Integrated Academy is taking on the highest level of U19 competition in Germany - U19 Bundesliga Clubs: RB Leipzig and Hallescher FC . Cádiz CF have taken on tough Spanish competition and are undefeated after six soccer games. FC Bayern Global Academy are also undefeated.

"We've seen tremendous results from our programs in previous seasons," said Diane Scavuzzo , co-founder of International Soccer Academy. "It's not just about the game. We want these youth soccer players to leave with a deeper understanding of the world as well as develop their talents on the field - and be ready to take the next steps in their career, whether it is playing soccer in college or a professional soccer contract."

As Head Coach of the Schalke 04 Integrated Academy 2023/24, former pro player turned coach Patrick Weiser reflected on the success of last season and said, "We had 15 players sign contracts in Europe last season, which was a fantastic achievement. My goal is to maintain that number this year and continue to develop top talent who can compete at the highest levels of European football."

International Soccer Academy player update: Oliver Reece from Maryland signed with U19 Bundesliga's SV Meppen and is currently the starting keeper. George Acurero from Utah has had a fantastic start to the season at U19 Bundesliga's Rot-Weiss Essen . Pennsylvania-born El Salvador National Team Player Francis Castillo (Philadelphia Union/UPSL and FC Delco) signed a contract with Cádiz CF U23 s. International Soccer Academy youth soccer players are from all across the USA and played for MLS , MLS Next , ECNL and top regional leagues. Additional former players from last season who have secured a contract to play in Europe include: Jacob Stauber (Culver City CF - California), Ichiro Koyama (SpVgg Weiden- Virginia), Josiah John (FA Euro NY - New York), York Knipprath (LA Surf SC - California), Rawley Ford (Barca Residency Academy - Utah), Hugh Eaton (Strikers FC Irvine - California), Santiago Munevar (San Diego Surf SC - California), Angelo Marino (Shattuck-St's - Minnesota), Siddharth Rai (Seacoast United Soccer New England - New Hampshire), Evan Merideth (Strikers FC Irvine - California), Brandon Gjikani (Real Arizona FC - Arizona) and Baeden Marott (Brooke House College FA - Colorado).

Earlier graduates from this elite residential soccer program who signed contracts include Creighton Braun, JoeJoe Richardson, Michael Scavuzzo, Ty Walker, Jake Lazarus, Colin McGinnity, Connor Louden, Michael Divano and Caleb Simmons.

Cádiz CF's Pablo Sánchez praised the exceptional quality of International Soccer Academy's player identification. "This year's group of teenage youth soccer players is remarkable, not only in terms of skill but also in their mindset and dedication. We are seeing players who are hungry to learn, improve, and make their mark in European football."

Hertha Berlin's Performance Coach (UEFA B+) Francis Kioyo said, "We push our players to reach their peak physical condition, ensuring they are prepared for the intense European style of play. It's about building not just soccer players but elite athletes who can handle the demands of top-level competition."

Assistant Coach (UEFA B) and Team Director at Hertha BSC, Michael Scavuzzo emphasized the importance of our professional player development environment. "Our program provides more than just technical training in preparation of a pro contract or collegiate career. We focus on developing leadership qualities, mental toughness, and teamwork. This combination is what makes our athletes truly stand out, both on and off the field."

During their time in Europe, these student athletes stay within the American school system studying online at the renowned ASU (Arizona State University) global high school.

To see our team pages, please Hertha BSC Integrated U18 Team:

and Cádiz CF Integrated U18 Team

For media inquiries, please contact:

Diane Scavuzzo - Co-Founder International Soccer Academy [email protected]



SOURCE International Soccer Academy

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED