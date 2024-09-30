Africa must leverage natural gas resources to combat energy poverty

(MENAFN) Africa needs to fully harness its vast natural resources to eradicate poverty, according to Mohamed Hamel, secretary general of the Qatar-based Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF). Speaking to RT during Russian Energy Week on Friday, Hamel highlighted that energy access challenges and energy poverty are among the most pressing issues facing the continent.



According to GECF data, nearly 900 million people in Africa—approximately 60 Percent—lack access to clean cooking fuels, while 600 million do not have reliable electricity. Hamel emphasized, "This is jeopardizing their socio-economic development. Energy is crucial for economic growth, social progress, and environmental protection."



He argued that African nations must have the autonomy to utilize their resources for domestic needs and suggested that investment in the natural gas industry is key to achieving this goal. "Investment in natural gas is essential for African countries to ascend the energy ladder," he stated. Hamel stressed that African nations should leverage their natural resources to foster socio-economic development and lift their populations out of poverty, warning that failing to invest in natural gas is "misguided."



He also pointed out the long-term necessity of natural gas, noting that there are no reliable alternatives available globally, making it a critical resource for decades to come.





