Protests erupt across Europe against Israel's actions

Demonstrators expressed their outrage and called for an end to the violence, labeling the situation as "genocide" and urging global intervention.



In Stockholm, hundreds marched from Odenplan to the Israeli Embassy, waving Palestinian and Lebanese flags. Chants of "Hands off Lebanon" and "Free Palestine" filled the air. Swedish artist and activist Samuel Girma condemned Israel as a "terrorist state" and advocated for a boycott of trade with Israel following recent "terror attacks on Beirut and Lebanon."



Swedish doctor Uno Horn criticized Israel's operations, stating, "They are killing children. It’s not war; it’s a terror attack."



Similar protests took place in Helsinki, where demonstrators called for an immediate halt to Israeli actions in Lebanon.



In Paris, protesters gathered near the Innocents Fountain, displaying banners that read: "End the genocide in Gaza" and "Boycott Israel." Many wore keffiyehs and carried images of Palestinian journalist Shireen Abu Akleh, who was killed by Israeli forces in 2022.



One protester, Cyrena, lamented the West's inaction: "I have Lebanese friends and colleagues whose families are trapped there, and still, the West remains inactive."



In Istanbul, organized by the Palestinian Action Committee, protesters marched from the Levent Metro Station to the Israeli Consulate, chanting: "Murderer Israel, get out of Palestine" and "Murderer Israel, get out of Lebanon." They carried a large Palestinian flag and unfurled a banner that stated: "Genocidal Israel will be held accountable; the resisting peoples of Palestine and Lebanon will win."





